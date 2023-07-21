1939 — Al Abrams, Sportswriter*
1940 — No Record*
1941 — Chester Smith, Sportswriter*
1942 — No Record*
1943 — No Record*
1944 — Whitney Martin, Correspondent*
1945 — Harry Keck, Football Coach*
1946 — Jack Dempsey, Boxing Champ
1947 — Bing Crosby, Singer/Actor*
1948 — Bob Hope, Comedian/Actor*
1949 — Vince Johnson, Correspondent
1950 — Eddie Clover, Magician
1951 — Captain Roach, Harrisburg
1952 — Tex Litman, Restaurateur*
1953 — Tex Litman, Restaurateur
1954 — Bill Corum, Midwest Newspaper Reporter
1955 — Bob Prince, Sportscaster
1956 — Dr. William McClellan, Coroner
1957 — Bob Considine, Sportswriter
1958 — Major Don Johnston, Air Guard*
1959 — Karl Ide, TV Newsman*
1960 — Three Stooges, Comedians/Actors
1961 — Eleanor Shano, Weather Reporter*
1962 — Eleanor Shano, Weather Reporter*
1963 — Cassius Clay, Boxing Champ*
1964 — Arnold Palmer, Golf Pro/Champ*
1965 — John Charles Daily, TV Moderator*
1966 — Punxsutawney Phil, Weather Prognosticator*
1967 — Del Miller, Harness Racer*
1968 — Linda Richards, TV News Reporter*
1969 — Paul Long, TV News Reporter*
1970 — Red Donley, Sports Reporter*
1971 — Jack Bogut, Disc Jockey*
1972 — Al Abrams, Sports*
1973 — Bill Curry, TV Sports Reporter*
1974 — Jack Fleming, TV Sports Reporter*
1975 — Bob Kudzma, TV Weatherman*
1976 — Myron Cope, Sports Reporter*
1977 — Johnny Carson, Tonight Show Host*
1978 — Bob Kudzma, TV Weatherman*
1979 — Lou Brock, Baseball Star*
1980 — Bill & Patty Burns, TV News*
1981 — Joe DeNardo, TV Weatherman*
1982 — Myron Cope, Sports Reporter
1983 — Tom Kite, Golfer
1984 — Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steeler
1985 — Willard Scott, NBC Weatherma*
1986 — Rick Woods, Pittsburgh Steeler*
1987 — Harry Anderson, Actor
1988 — Sally Wiggin, WTAE TV Co-anchor & Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguin
1989 — Dennis Bowman, WPXI Weatherman & Hank Williams Jr. , Country Western Star
Side Bet: Jan Loughman, KDKA Weathermen
1990 — Andy Van Slyke, Pittsburgh Pirate
1991 — Sophie Masloff, Mayor of Pittsburgh*
1992 — City of Niceville, Florida*
1993 — Mason City, Iowa*
1994 — Mike Love, Beachboys*
1995 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguin*
1996 — Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboy*
1997 — Fran Drescher, Actress
1998 — Jay Leno, Tonight Show Host*
1999 — B94, FM Radio*
2000 — Mr. Rogers & Mr. McFeely*
2001 — Dixie Chicks, Country Singers*
2002 — Sara Rush & Kent Tekulve, Pittsburgh Pirate*
2003 — Chubby Checker, Singer
2004 — Will Ferrell, Comedian/Actor
2005 — Donald Trump, former President of the United States*
2006 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steeler
2007 — William Sanderson, Actor*
2008 — Luke Ravenstahl, Mayor of Pittsburgh
2009 — Miss America Katie Stam*
2010 — Annise D. Parker, Mayor of Houston Texas*
2011 — Josh Koscheck, UFC Fighter*
2012 — Brett Keisel, Pittsburgh Steelers
2013 — Coleman Scott, 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist*
2014 — Patricia Heaton, Actress*
2015 — Robert Rohanna/Rachel Rohanna
2016 — The Rainmaker of Punxsutawney Phil & the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle & West Greene Lady Pioneers “WPIAL Champs & PIAA State Runner-ups
2017 — Bob Huggins: West Virginia University Men’s Head Basketball coach*
2018 — Heather Abraham, KDKA television news personality
2019 — Bob Pompeani, KDKA sports anchor
2020 — Stephen Cropper, WPXI Chief Meteorologist
2021 — Josh Reedy, guitar player and background vocalist for country artist Thomas Rhett*
2022 — Rick Sebak, WQED producer*
2023 - Craig Wayne, county music singer - ?
* Designates a rain year
