The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene County Chapter has announced its Student-Athlete award winners for 2020 and the list includes three local athletes.
Payton Wright of Jefferson-Morgan, Kylie Sinn of Carmichaels and Lucas Garber of Waynesburg Central were among those selected for the honor.
Each will receive monetary awards and a certificate of accomplishment. The group also is usually acknowledged at the annual banquet but the 2020 event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for June 13, 2021.
In lieu of the banquet, the chapter will feature each individual’s picture and biographical information on its website (www.wash-greenesportshall.org) and on its Facebook page.
The chapter determines the student-athlete winners by reaching out to the 19 school districts in Washington and Greene counties. Officials from the districts then have the opportunity to submit their selections and all requested information to the chapter, specifically the student-athlete chairwoman, Mary Ellen Jutca.
Those whose information is forwarded in a timely manner by the established deadline, become part of that year’s student-athlete class. The chapter said through generous donations from members of the public, its membership and the Chapter’s fundraising efforts, the 13 student-athletes will each receive $500.
Here is a capsule on each of the Greene County representatives:
Lucas Garber, Waynesburg Central — Lucas finished with 1,369 points for the Raiders’ basketball team. He was the Greene County Messenger player of the year and was invited to play in the Roundball Classic as a senior, and an all-section performer as a junior. He also was a two-year letterman for the golf team. He will attend Waynesburg University and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets. Lucas plans to major in environmental sciences.
Kylie Sinn, Carmichaels — A multiple time all-state softball player, Kylie was a four-year starter for the Lady Mikes. She also played basketball and soccer. Kylie was expected to lead the Carmichaels softball team again this season before it was canceled because of the pandemic. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of several clubs and Student Council. She will attend Seton Hill University and play softball for the Griffins.
Payton Wright, Jefferson-Morgan — Payton was a three-year letter winner in volleyball and three-year letter winner in softball for the Lady Rockets. She was selected as an all-section performer in volleyball and to the Herald-Standard All-Area team. Payton will attend West Virginia University and major in exercise physiology.
