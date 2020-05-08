When Triple H made his WWE debut on April 30, 1995 on an episode of Wrestling Challenge at the age of 25, no one knew what the future would hold.
Now 50 years old, Triple H has spent half of his life with WWE and it appears that he could be the one to eventually take over as CEO after his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, finishes his run.
Triple H made his professional debut in 1992 under the moniker Terra Ryzing after training at Killer Kowalski’s school in Malden, Massachusetts.
After debuting in WCW in 1994 using the same name, he was repackaged into a French-Canadian aristocrat named Jean-Paul Levesque.
WWE officials took notice and a year later, Triple H debuted in WWE as Hunter Hearst Helmsley.
It would take a month’s worth of columns to discuss in detail all of his accolades, such as the 14 world championships, five Intercontinental title reigns, two Royal Rumble wins, being the seventh Triple Crown winner and the second Grand Slam winner.
We could also look at him being the co-founder of D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels or the creator of Evolution, both of which are two of the top stables in pro wrestling history.
Detractors will say he played the political game as well as anyone in WWE since Hulk Hogan or that he married into the “WWE” family.
The former may be right, and the latter is, but that doesn’t take away from the brilliant mind that Triple H has for the business.
It can be said that NXT is Triple H’s baby, or his project, and he has absolutely played as important of a role as any with its growth.
But it all could have been for not had Triple H not overcome being in McMahon’s doghouse for months in 1996, and it is no secret that Triple H’s friendship with Michaels saved his job.
WWE was in a transitional period with wrestlers like Kevin Nash and Scott Hall leaving for more money in WCW.
Michaels, Hall, Nash, Triple H and Sean Waltman (known as the 1-2-3 Kid and X-Pac at different times in WWE) traveled on the road together and was known as “The Kliq.”
In their last match before leaving for WCW, Hall and Nash faced Michaels and Triple H in a cage match at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1996.
After the match, the four wrestlers broke character and hugged in what has become known as “The Curtain Call.”
While the crowd gave them a standing ovation, McMahon was livid and went nuts.
He couldn’t punish Hall and Nash because they were leaving and he wasn’t going to punish Michaels, who was the WWE champion at the time.
That left Triple H.
What most people don’t know is that he was supposed to win the 1996 King of the Ring tournament the next month, but McMahon went in a different direction and Triple H was punished for months as he lost match after match after match.
Steve Austin was chosen to win King of the Ring instead, and Austin 3:16 was born that night. Who knows? Maybe had “The Curtain Call” not taken place, Austin 3:16 may not have been born.
A year later, Triple H won the King of the Ring and the next night on Raw, he made note of how he was supposed to win it the year before.
Titles and legendary feuds with the likes of The Rock, Michaels, Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, Batista and Brock Lesnar among others would follow, but it could have all been for not had Triple H not kept his nose to the floor and kept grinding away while being punished.
But he stayed the course and with so many wrestlers being misused today, maybe they can use Triple H’s misuse as motivation to keep working hard.
AEW, WWE allowed fans in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a three-phase plan to re-open the state starting Monday and this will allow fans to sporting events as long as the attendance is limited to 25% of full capacity and social distancing rules are still enforced.
Both promotions have done tapings for the near future, so it will be interesting to see if either scraps their respective shows that are already taped for live programming.
Styles returning on Raw?
Word has leaked, but not confirmed, that AJ Styles may return to Raw Monday night.
He may also be scheduled to wrestle Sunday on the Money in the Bank show.
More WWE releases
This past week, WWE released Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel.
Velasquez is a former UFC champion whose only WWE match was a quick submission loss to Brock Lesnar while Axel is the son of the late “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.
NWA’s rebirth
Last Thursday night, the NWA streamed “The Modern Era Rebirth of the NWA” and the show looks at the NWA’s past and also to its future.
More information can be found at www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com.
Memoir on the Bella Twins
Nikki and Brie Bella’s memoir, titled “Incomparable,” was released Tuesday.
On This Day…
In 1920, my biggest fan was born.
The original Bill Hughes, my grandfather, would have turned 100 today.
He saw a couple hundred of my matches and I was so blessed to have him in my life for so long.
A World War II veteran and former minor league baseball player in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, he was the most humble person I have ever known.
I hope everyone reading this has had that special person in their life like I had with him, and I was lucky enough to call him Granddad.
