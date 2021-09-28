Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus’ Kristina Aeschbacher was named the USCAA Volleyball Player of the Week last week for her play in wins over Penn State Mont Alto and Penn State Beaver.
The Carmichaels graduate totaled 17 kills and 11 blocks (8 solo) in the two victories.
The Lady Lions are 3-1 in the PSUAC and 5-3 overall.
