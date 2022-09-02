After a week hiatus, we have a lot to pro wrestling ground to cover, so let’s dive right in!
Issues inside AEW?
Since debuting in 2019, AEW has been the cool place for wrestlers to go and for fans to tune in each week.
But are things getting a little strained behind the scenes?
There have been numerous reports about problems backstage and several talents being unhappy. This coincides with Vince McMahon stepping down and WWE being exciting again for the first time in a long while.
What are some of the problems backstage with AEW?
Some guys are said to be unhappy with their roles, while others are said to be trying to figure out if they can get out of their deals. These are normal reactions when another option, in this case WWE, has things going well again.
Tony Khan held a meeting with the talent last Wednesday before Dynamite to update them on things. One topic he approached was potential tampering by WWE and how WWE was emailed telling its employees to not reach out to AEW stars.
WWE reports second quarter numbers
Despite the McMahon scandal, the second quarter numbers for WWE were a resounding success. Revenue was $328.2 million, an increase of 24% over last year during the same period.
All three premium live events, formerly known as Pay-Per-Views, during the quarter, became the most-watched event in their respective histories.
WrestleMania saw a one-year increase of 60 percent, WrestleMania Backlash had a 49 percent increase and Hell in a Cell had a 45 percent increase.
Mania 39 ticket sales set record
WWE put WrestleMania 39 tickets on sale Aug. 19 and the company sold over 90,000 tickets during the first 24 hours.
Unlike this past Mania in the Dallas area where ticket sales were lukewarm, WWE is expecting both nights of Mania 39 to be legitimate sellouts, and it shouldn’t take much longer.
There were only 1,602 tickets left for Saturday night and 1,024 left for Sunday as of last Wednesday afternoon.
WWE Clash event Saturday
Monday’s Raw was the last edition for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.
Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed Universal championship against Drew McIntyre.
Other matches announced as of last Friday afternoon are Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown title against Shayna Baszler, Raw champion Bianca Belair teaming with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Gunter defends the Intercontinental title against Sheamus, and Seth Rollins takes on Riddle.
Triple H, Stephanie in Pittsburgh
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at PNC Park two weeks ago for the Metallica show.
Smackdown moving
Major League Baseball announced its World Series schedule on Fox, and Game 1 will take place on Friday, Oct. 28.
This will bump Smackdown to FS1 for the night.
If the World Series makes it to Game 6, it will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, and Smackdown would be bumped to FS1 again.
This Week in History …
In 1989, WWF held the second SummerSlam.
The Ultimate Warrior defeated Intercontinental champion Rick Rude to win the title.
In 1994, Shawn Michaels and Diesel defeated The Head Shrinkers to win the WWF tag team titles.
In 2000, Kevin Nash won his fifth WCW title when he defeated Booker T.
This week’s question
Is it true that CM Punk is causing problems backstage in AEW and is already wearing his welcome thin? Tammy, Uniontown.
There has been talk that he hasn’t been overly happy as of late, but then again, he just had ankle surgery.
How many people have surgery and are in the best of moods?
Punk was often seen as cranky backstage in WWE during his run, so it is possible that he is reacting the same way in AEW. However, the man showed up last Wednesday night to drop his AEW title in the ring.
Some people were upset that he was defending it on Dynamite and not on the All Out PPV on Sunday.
Think about this though. Had he showed up in Chicago for All Out and lost in a couple of minutes like he did to Jon Moxley, fans would have been very upset.
Chicago has been adopted as AEW’s home since Punk returned a year ago and alienating the fans could have had negative ramifications on AEW and on Jon Moxley’s run as AEW champion.
