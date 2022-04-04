Friends of Jim Tobal are again offering a youth fishing experience as a memorial tribute to the long-time area educator, outdoorsman, and conservationist.
Tobal taught American History for over 40 years in the Laurel Highlands District, and later served as a director on the school board. He was active in community, conservation, and youth outdoor recreation causes throughout his life.
The fishing opportunity for all kids 12 years old and under will span several weeks, beginning on Saturday, April 9 in that portion of Hutchinson Run (tributary to Redstone Creek) flowing through the South Union Township Community Park, Hutchinson Recreation Area near Hopwood. The group asks that children be accompanied by an adult.
Mike Tobal, Jim’s brother, and Gary Brain, former Laurel Highlands School District superintendent, are the event’s primary organizers.
There is no cost for kids to participate, and no advance registration is required.
Some limited tackle will be available for kids without equipment, but adults are asked to equip young participants if possible.
No prizes are offered at the event. “This is not about competition,” Gary Brain said. “This is about the simple pleasure of being outdoors and fishing, the way Jim Tobal enjoyed it and tried to share it with young people all his life.”
The Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, of which Tobal was a long-time member, will stock the stream with trout for the event. The group operates a Fish and Boat Commission cooperative trout nursery in the tailrace of the Youghiogheny Reservoir at Confluence. Trout raised support youth fishing experiences across the region.
“Jim put this event together initially and ran it for years because he loved to see kids enjoy the outdoors,” Brain said. “His wife Patty and brother Mike continue to be wonderful supporters of what Jim valued.”
The Friends group plans another trout stocking for kids in the same stream prior to the National Pike Festival in mid-May.
Brain asks that fishing in that section of stream be limited to kids-only through the end of May. He reminds that the park is provided for public enjoyment by South Union Township, and that no litter or debris should be left behind.
“We thank South Union Township for their support of this project,” Brain said. “They care for the stream, and they have made it such an ideal place for a kids’ event like this.”
“Jim Tobal did so much for this community. We want to pay respect to him and are proud to be a part of this,” said South Union Township supervisor, Jason Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.