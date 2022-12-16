It’s been called the Doomsday Glacier, not the world’s biggest hunk of ice but about the size of Florida and it is officially known as the Thwaites Glacier and scientists are worried that it could slide into the sea and raise sea levels not by inches, but by feet inundating coastal cities around the world.
According to an article in the “New Yorker” the glacier is attached to an adjoining ice shelf which extends out over the water and acts like a cork in a bottle holding much of the rest of the glacier in place. The water below is being warmed by the changing ocean currents brought on by climate change and causing rapid melting.
In recent years we have heard so much about the devastating effects of the warming planet. The pictures of the fires out west, the floods along our rivers and the hurricanes along the coasts are a constant as the result of our warmer planet.
According to NOAA in the 1980s we averaged just three billion-dollar weather events each year. By 2000 we were up to six per year and by 2010 it increased to 12. In 2020 the US suffered through 22 billion-dollar weather events and just this year Hurricane Ian caused over $50 billion in damages.
These figures have been adjusted for inflation and the trend is for ever increasing damage and destruction as a result of increased weather events including the loss of life.
So where do we go from here?
Many who denied climate change, especially if you have been a victim of one of these weather events, are beginning to think differently. Even some of our politicians have had a change in attitude and recently congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the first real piece of climate legislation which could reduce the cost of clean energy and spur growth of whole new industries.
Many environmental groups were not happy with the concessions that had to be made to the fossil-fuel industry but supported the bill anyway.
Just across the border in northeast West Virginia the Pinnacle Wind Power Plant has erected 23 turbines that rise 300 feet and can be seen from three states. Some don’t like looking at the wind mills, however, these are the new jobs being created and the New Yorker had a series of photos of the turbines and the West Virginia workers who maintain them. Many jobs are also created in the construction of these wind turbines and West Virginia now has over 400 of these turbines which produce enough energy to power 200,000 homes.
Pinnacle’s parent company has a program that takes laid-off coal industry workers and retrains them for clean energy jobs.
The Nov. 28 issue of the New Yorker was dubbed the climate issue and, in addition to the above, had articles on the coming small all-electric airplanes that will fly short trips from Miami to the Bahamas or Boston to Nantucket using the Beta Alia. They run on battery power and can travel 180 miles on about $20 of stored battery power.
Other articles discussed new cheaper batteries and a new form of cement, referred to as green concrete that uses the slag left over from steel production.
I am a firm believer that we are not doomed but we do need to work ever so diligently so that we leave Mother Earth for future generations who will look back at our resolve to tackle one of the most challenging problems ever to face mankind.
Many of our grandchildren will work in industries that we just are beginning to dream about today.
