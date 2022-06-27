Forrest Havanis’ two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted ARH Industries to a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory on June 21 over visiting Carmichaels.
Havanis’ home run plated Logan Seibert, who had walked.
The game was scoreless through five innings when the Copperheads (4-4) took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. ARH Industries (1-4) cut the deficit in half on Austin Hall’s RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
Ryan Sullivan pitched the final two innings for the win, allowing two inherited runners to score in the top of the sixth inning. Seth Burgdolt and Garitt Woodburn doubled in the victory.
Drake Long took the loss.
