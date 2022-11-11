It is easy for us to think of autumn as a time of death and decay. After all, the most obvious and widespread natural event of the year, the fall of spent leaves, is everywhere we look. Our gardens are retired until spring and the woods are largely — though not entirely — void of birdsong.
But seeing autumn only as a signal of doom cheats us out of some uplifting surprises. Many wild things in our region reverse the typical strategy and reproduce their kind in the fall. For these wild animals and plants, autumn is no time of decline; it’s their season of renewal.
Even after all its leaves have dropped from its bare branches, one common tree of our area is in riotous bloom, making its seeds for next year. Its flowers are small, but showy if you pay them attention. Really more of a shrub, because it rarely grows higher than 15 feet, yet spreads out widely, the witch-hazel is abundant in damp, rich woods of both the mountains and lowlands. It blooms extravagantly in October and November, with its star-like, bright yellow flowers, arrayed densely along the limbs.
Its name may seem to have an association with another autumn event—Halloween, but witch-hazel’s name-origin has nothing to do with an evil sorceress. It’s rooted in the Old English word “wiche,” meaning pliant or flexible, and harkens back to days when hazel twigs were used as divining rods to mysteriously detect underground water.
For centuries, herbalists have distilled witch-hazel to produce salves, ointments, creams, and tinctures for treatment of various skin ailments. Its topical use continues today, though starchy scientific sources discount its benefits.
Few people are privileged to witness it, but fall is the spawning time for our official Pennsylvania (also West Virginia) state fish — the brook trout, only native trout of our region. Brook trout cannot tolerate warm water, so they spawn in the fall when water temperatures are reliably and consistently cool. These beautiful fish spawn in the same way as salmon, whose reproductive rites are better known through films and television. The female scours out a crude “nest” — called a redd — in a stream’s gravel bottom. A male brook trout then swims near her, and the pair make elaborate dance-like gyrations over the redd, until the female releases eggs and the male discharges sperm into the water. The fertilized eggs settle into voids in the gravel and the fry hatch there about three months later.
Scientists are beginning to learn how important it is for brook trout to be able to move throughout a stream basin to spawn successfully. Dams, culverts, and other obstructions prevent their finding suitable cold water, generally upstream of their summer haunts.
Brook trout, especially the males, display vibrant orange and red tints, speckled with red, blue, and yellow spots, during the fall spawn.
Area hunters know well that fall is the time of renewal for white-tailed deer. Known among hunters as “the rut,” the whitetail’s breeding season here centers on early November. Bucks now cruise the woods on the scent-trail of does. When a female’s scent signals she is nearing the time when breeding will result in conception, and when she is ready to receive an acceptable male, bucks will neglect food, fight off other males, and ignore all kinds of danger to follow, overtake, and mate with that doe.
The rut coincides with Pennsylvania’s archery deer season, and bowhunters always say those days in early-to-mid-November are the prime time to be in the woods. The November rut is also the most likely time for motorists to suddenly see deer in their headlights. Bucks now are obsessed with following females and will charge across highways, even in broad daylight, as if they’re entranced, which they are, spellbound by the doe that crossed before them.
Much less conspicuous, fall is also mating time for most of our bats. The big brown bat is a good example. Big brown bats are actually quite small but are named so to distinguish them from the even smaller little brown bat. The big brown has declined less dramatically than other bats like the little brown and the Indiana bat, both of which, sadly, have been decimated by the invasive white-nose fungus in their winter hibernacula.
Big brown bats breed in the fall before they enter a cave or mineshaft for winter hibernation. Females in this region often bear twins the next spring, but sometimes only a single pup. Bats’ low reproductive rate makes it hard for them to recover from the white-nose fungus scourge.
Healthy big brown bats can live up to 20 years and are the bats most people see flying about on summer evenings. If you see bats next summer, feeding on mosquitoes before they feed on you (the mosquitoes, that is), remember, it all began last fall.
