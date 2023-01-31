AVELLA -- Jefferson-Morgan looked like it had control of its non-section boys basketball game at Avella on Jan. 24 when it took a 10-point halftime lead.
How quickly things can change sometimes.
Avella stormed back in the third quarter thanks to some hot shooting and good defense as the Rockets lost two players to injuries, and a back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with the Eagles claiming a 47-44 victory.
Avella junior Westley Burchianti rang up a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds along with two blocked shots and three assists, and made both ends of a one-and-one with 1:28 left to put the Eagles (4-13) ahead to stay.
Freshman Bryce Wright followed with 15 points for Avella, including four 3-pointers in seven attempts, and made a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left to set the final score.
Senior Troy Wright led Jefferson-Morgan (9-8) with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Senior Jordan Jacobs and sophomore Houston Guesman followed with 10 points apiece. Jacobs added five rebounds and Guesman had seven boards and four steals.
J-M coach Brandon Lawless admitted the injuries -- to freshman starter John Woodward and key sophomore reserve Jase Bedilion -- hurt his team but tipped his cap to the Eagles.
"They both went down with ankle injuries," Lawless said. "It was precautionary on my behalf. It was a non-section game. I didn't want to take any chances on guys with injuries to come back in tonight.
"But we lost some depth, some size and some chemistry when they went out. I thought what we had on the floor battled well through adversity. They competed. Hats off to Avella. They played a really good game and did what they were coached to do."
The Rockets were in control for most of the first half and used a 12-point run sparked by five points from both Troy Wright and freshman Dayten Marion to take a 16-5 lead early in the second quarter.
Burchianti ended the spurt with a six-point run of his own to whittle the gap to five. J-M countered soon after with an eight-point burst including two buckets by Troy Wright to go up by 13, but a three-point play by Burchianti cut the margin to 26-16 at halftime.
The Eagles got a big boost to open the second half when Bryce Wright was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and made the free throw to complete the rare four-point play.
"That was a big play," Avella coach Mike Macik said. "That actually put us right back in the game."
Lawless agreed.
"They opened the quarter with a made 3 and free throw and that cut it to six real quick," Lawless said. "Then two quick ankle injuries, a couple turnovers and they're right back in the game."
Avella outscored the Rockets 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 35-32 lead. Bryce Wright dropped in three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the frame, Burchianti also hit a 3-pointer and had five points and senior Colton Burchianti added four points.
Westley Burchianti gave the Eagles their biggest lead, 37-32, when he put in the rebound of his own missed shot to start the fourth quarter.
"He's a good all-around player," Lawless said of Burchianti. "He gets to the rim. He uses his dribble very well. When he attacks he has the mindset of going to the basket and that's what I try to coach my guys to do is get to the rim."
The Rockets weren't done yet as Guesman, Marion and Jacobs each scored in a six-point run that put the visitors back on top, 38-37.
That started a streak of eight lead changes. A basket by Westley Burchianti and two by senior Ryan Marker for Avella were countered by a Troy Wright jump shot and two buckets by Jacobs to give J-M a 44-43 lead.
That set the stage for the clutch foul shots by Westley Burchianti and Bryce Wright.
Jefferson-Morgan had several chances to tie it or go ahead in the final 75 seconds but came up empty.
Avella freshman Cody Day blocked a shot by Jacobs, the Rockets missed a pair of free throws with Colton Burchianti grabbing the rebound, J-M junior Collin Bisceglia missed a 3-pointer with Colton Burchianti again grabbing the rebound, and Bryce Wright intercepted a long inbound pass in the final seconds.
Macik lauded his team's effort.
"They didn't quit. They had every opportunity to," Macik said. "We fell behind big in the first half. We fell behind again in the fourth quarter. But we didn't get discouraged. We've got good senior leadership. Players made big shots and we played good man-to-man defense.
"The biggest thing today was we played together as a team. That's what it takes and that's what they're starting to know."
Colton Burchianti contributed six rebounds and Marker had six assists for Avella.
Marion swatted away six shots for J-M.
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38 — The Rockets bounced back from the loss at Avella with a big Section 2-A home win over fourth-place Mapletown to take a big step towards securing a WPIAL playoff berth.
The win gives third-place Jefferson-Morgan (4-2, 10-8) a two-game lead over fourth-place Mapletown (2-4, 5-9) in the section standings.
Mapletown held an 11-9 advantage after the first quarter but J-M surged to a 26-18 halftime lead and pushed the gap out to 40-26 by the end of the third quarter.
Houston Guesman paced the Rockets (4-2, 10-8) with a game-high 15 points.
A.J. Vanata led the Maples with 12 points.
