Waynesburg Central posted an opening for a new, full-time athletic director position in late June.
The opening didn’t remain vacant long as on July 20 the school district hired former California athletic director Chris Minerd to fill the position.
Minerd is honored and excited to get going at Waynesburg.
“I have always heard Waynesburg is a great place to work and I jumped at the opportunity to apply,” he said. “I am looking forward to meeting the coaches as well as the student-athletes, and the district has great facilities.”
Minerd was athletic director at California from 2014 until the district eliminated the position in July 2020 despite him having one year left on his contract.
“This past year-plus has been very long for everyone because of COVID,” he said. “When I lost my job at California due to financial reasons, I was hoping to have another chance to be an athletic director.”
Minerd also was the girls head basketball coach at California for eight seasons where he compiled a record of 123-66 in taking the program to new heights. The Lady Trojans won two section titles, reached the WPIAL playoffs seven times and the PIAA tournament four times under Minerd.
After the AD position opened, Minerd contacted current Waynesburg Middle School principal Justin Stephenson to inquire about the opening.
Stephenson was the AD at Waynesburg and he and Minerd worked together on occasion.
With fall sports right around the corner, Minerd has almost no time to waste but he welcomes the challenge.
“I am thankful to the administration and school board for this opportunity,” he said. “Without question, I am excited to be back in the game.”
