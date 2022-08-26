After an 11-year hiatus The Backyard Brawl is back.
The college football season kicks off on Sept. 1 with the 105th edition of Pitt vs. West Virginia in front of a national television audience. Both fan bases are energized and the game at Acrisure Stadium is a sellout.
Former Pitt and West Virginia coaches and players are excited about the return of the rivalry. The teams are scheduled to play each other in a four-year series from 2022 to 2025 and from 2029 to 2032.
“No question I’m happy to see them playing,” said former WVU head coach Don Nehlen, who was 11-8-2 against Pitt. “They are only 75 miles up the road. We fly 1,500 miles to play somebody. Doesn’t make sense to me that we don’t play them every year. It’s just a natural rivalry and we looked forward to playing Pitt because we had so many kids on our team from that area.
“When I came to WVU we were one of the 10 worst football teams and Pitt was one of the 10 best,” Nehlen recalled. “Naturally it took us four years to catch them, but when we caught them we started to beat them.”
“I’m excited to see the game back on the schedule,” former Pitt quarterback Pat Bostic offered. “It’s a legendary rivalry. It’s a game now more than ever, with all the college football realignment and talk, that has to be played. It’s important to both programs and I’m glad it’s back and I can’t wait until September 1.”
The Backyard Brawl has a history of great games. Here are a few of the ones that I witnessed.
West Virginia’s 63-48 victory over Pitt in 1965 set eight school records in a game that saw each team score almost a point-and-a-half for every minute of action. Garrett Ford Sr. ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 76 yards and another score, and he also returned four kickoffs for 73 yards — almost a full season’s worth of work during the Wing-T, one-platoon football era. His 341 all-purpose yards produced against the Panthers were a school record that lasted 47 years until it was re-discovered when Tavon Austin established a new one against Oklahoma in 2012.
Teletype operators across the country kept messaging the Mountaineer Field press box, wondering if the score was real. Many wondering if this was a basketball score.
In West Virginia’s colossal collapse at Pitt in 1970 Bobby Bowden’s team took a 35-8 lead into the locker room at halftime and wound up losing the game 36-35. Pitt switched to a Power-I offense and rallied with four touchdowns.
“That is still my darkest day in coaching,” said Bowden, later claiming he could have been physically harmed by irate West Virginia supporters had he not kept his team in the locker room for an extra hour to give the craziest of the crazies enough time to disperse.
Bowden, who died last year, got a small measure of revenge in 1975 when West Virginia beat the nationally ranked Panthers on Bill McKenzie’s last-second field goal in Morgantown. A walk-on kicker, McKenzie’s game-winning kick led to one of the longest postgame celebrations ever at old Mountaineer Field. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett, Pitt would rebound to win the 1976 national championship and 67 of its next 77 regular-season games.
1982, Pitt 16, West Virginia 13: Pitt spent much of the season at No. 1 while starting 7-0, but held on to beat West Virginia only when Paul Woodside’s long field goal attempt hit the crossbar.
“I was down on my knees when Woodside kicked it,” Nehlen said. “That effort by that West Virginia team was unbelievable. Pitt had so many more players than we had, you couldn’t even compare it.”
1983, West Virginia 24, Pitt 21: Jeff Hostetler drove the Mountaineers 90 yards in the final two minutes for their first victory over Pitt since 1975, and Don Nehlen’s first in four tries as coach.
“We were running the ball and we drove 90 yards,” former WVU quarterback Hostetler recalled. “I kept on telling coach we got the keeper and finally he said okay we’re going with it and called it at the right time. That was a big one to win.”
1989, Pitt 31, West Virginia 31: The second-greatest comeback in the series’ history. Pitt trailed 31-9 at new Mountaineer Field in the fourth quarter, but rallied behind freshman quarterback Alex Van Pelt. Ed Frazier made a tying 42-yard field goal on the final play. After the game, Pitt celebrated as if it had it won. West Virginia was ranked No. 9 at the time.
1994, West Virginia 47, Pitt 41: Pitt comes back from a 31-6 deficit and takes a 41-40 lead in the final minute. But with 15 seconds left, Chad Johnston hit Zach Abraham on a winning 60-yard touchdown pass.
1997, Pitt 41, West Virginia 38 (3 OT): Pitt coach Walt Harris’ first season. This win propelled the Panthers into their first bowl game in eight years and began the school’s turnaround following six losing seasons in seven years. West Virginia’s Marc Bulger passed for 348 yards. With Pitt about to lose in the third overtime, Pete Gonzalez hit Jake Hoffart for 20 yards and a first down on fourth-and-17, then hooked up with Terry Murphy two plays later on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
2007, Pitt 13, West Virginia 9: Wrapping up an uneventful losing season, the Panthers go to Morgantown and shock the Mountaineers with one of the biggest upsets in college football history, knocking them out of the national championship game. WVU was ranked No. 2 in the country before losing to Pitt, which had just four wins. Carmichaels graduate Bobby Hathaway played in the game at linebacker for the Mountaineers, who rebounded to defeat Oklahoma, 48-28, in the Fiesta Bowl.
“The loss to Pitt was tough and the coaching situation (Rich Rodriguez resigned before the bowl game to accept the head coaching job at Michigan), no one expected anything from us and we stepped up and went out with a bang against Oklahoma,” said Hathaway who was 2-2 against Pitt.
“It’s a great memory,” Bostick said of the stunning 2007 victory. “It’s not so much that I was a reluctant hero, but I didn’t have as much to do with winning that game. I didn’t play that great, but I was able to score the only touchdown. Really the heroes of that game in my opinion were our entire defense led by Scott McKillop, and certainly running back Shady McCoy. It was a heck of a memory and just a special, special night and one that had quite a ripple effect on not only the series, but also college football at large.”
Pitt leads the Backyard Brawl series 61–40–3.
The changing landscape in college football could have consequences for both schools moving forward.
“The whole conference realignment screwed up our rivalries,” former WVU defensive tackle Brad Hunt offered. “It messed up Virginia Tech and Pitt. It’s getting worse. The teams that have played rivalries for over a hundred years it’s a shame that conference realignment eliminated that. I’m glad to see Pitt-WVU back and there’s a lot of emotion between those schools and it’s a huge rivalry. It’s our biggest rival ever. It needs to happen more than just once a decade.”
The Backyard Brawl rivalry is the 14th oldest in the United States and is typically shown on national television. It will be shown on ESPN on Sept. 1.
“Anytime you have rivalries, especially ones that are historic and they’ve been played for many, many years, I think it’s a positive,” former Pitt wide receiver Bill Osborn explained. “I think it’s good for the fan base. I think it’s good for college football in general and I think it’s good for the programs. You are always trying to play meaningful games and a rivalry is a meaningful game. It’s a very big thing.”
It is such a big deal that ESPN’s College Game Day crew is heading to Pittsburgh. The famed college football pregame show will go live from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 ahead of Pitt’s battle against West Virginia. This season will mark the College Game Day team’s first visit to Pittsburgh since 2005.
Emotions are starting to run high as the game approaches.
“They should play every year,” Hostetler opined. “You hear about this Pitt–West Virginia thing and I came from Penn State and Penn State and Pitt played all the time, it was a big rivalry and I thought I’m used to this kind of thing. My eyes were wide open my first game against Pitt, because that’s a hate relationship right there. Just to be part of that is awesome and it should never have gone away and I’m glad it’s back and it’s going to be an awesome time.”
“It should be played every year,” longtime Pitt play-by-play broadcaster Bill Hillgrove stated. “I always enjoyed my trips to Morgantown. Let’s face it, because of my identity with Channel 4, and Channel 4 was big down through that area, I would be viewed as a celebrity with a love-hate relationship. On one hand they enjoyed my work on the nightly news, but I was the voice of the hated Panthers. It was always fun.
“The emotions, the feelings they will run high. The players want to play the game and the coaches want to coach the game. I think it should be played every year.”
“There is still a hatred,” former WVU defensive back Bo Orlando explained. “I’m 56 years old and I’ve been out of college for 30 some years and I still have a somewhat hatred of Pitt, but those were the days. That was The Backyard Brawl.”
Sept. 1 should ignite the Pitt and WVU rivalry once again. In the words of the late actress Bette Davis in All About Eve, “Fasten your seat belts it’s going to be a bumpy night.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
