Christopher Barrish hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining in the game Wednesday night to lift visiting Carmichaels to a 51-49 non-section victory at West Greene.
West Greene had an opportunity to tie the game with 1.8 seconds left, but the first attempt was missed and the second was missed intentionally with the hope of a putback to force overtime.
The Pioneers (6-10) led throughout the game with quarter advantages of 14-8, 24-19 and 37-29. Carmichaels (8-11) rallied in the fourth quarter, 22-12, for the win.
Barrish led all scorers with 20 points. Drake Long added 19 for the Mikes.
Ben Jackson scored a team-high 14 points for the Pioneers. Wes Whipkey finished with 12 and Greg Staggers added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.