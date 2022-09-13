Ashlyn Basinger had a part in all five goals in Waynesburg Central's 5-0 Section 2-A girls soccer victory at Beth-Center on Monday.
Basinger scored two goals and assisted on three. Kaley Rohanna scored two goals and Rylei Rastoka netted one goal.
Goalkeeper Peyton Cowell preserved the shutout.
Boys golf
McGuffey 202, Waynesburg 208 — The Raiders suffered a tough Section 3-AA home loss at Rohanna’s Golf Course to the Highlanders.
Waynesburg Central’s Braden Benke shared medalist honors with McGuffey’s Logan Crowe with 4-over 37.
Mason Switalski (40), Chase Phillips (43), Derek Turcheck (43), and Dom Benamati (45) closed out the scoring for the Raiders.
Joel Sovich and Brody Wagner both shot 39 for McGuffey. Jacob Ross finished with 40, and Vaughn Fleissner and Devin Wilson both carded 47.
Frazier 229, Jefferson-Morgan 259 — Nixen Erdely finished with the medalist round of 4-over 40 to lead the Commodores to a home victory at Linden Hall Golf Course against the visiting Rockets.
Jay Thompson and Tyler Morrison both shot 46 for Frazier (5-7). Aidan Hardy finished with 48 and Dylan Keilbach closed the scoring with 49. Jackson Blaney’s 50 did not count.
Brock Bayles shot 42 for Jefferson-Morgan (3-7). Clay Wilson (48), Grant Hathaway (62), Brendan Wood (53), and Jaxon Silbaugh (54) also scored for the Rockets. Cole Burkett’s 67 was not used.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Jefferson-Morgan 257, Bentworth N/S — The Bearcats were short a couple golfers and the Rockets returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a Section 3-AA victory.
Brock Bayles was medalist for Jefferson-Morgan (3-5, 3-6) with 1-over 36. Clay Wilson (47), Brendan Wood (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (52), and Cole Burkett (69) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets.
Ross Skerbetz (42), Nathan Coski (50), and Colton Baldauf (59) golfed for Bentworth (3-6, 3-7).
Carmichaels 201, Beth-Center 283 — The Mikes kept pace with McGuffey in the Section 3-AA standings with a road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Carmichaels improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Beth-Center goes to 2-6 in the section and 2-7 overall.
The Mikes’ Mason Lamana was medalist with 3-over 38. Dustin Hastings and Dom Colarusso both shot 39. Liam Lohr finished with 42 and Patrick Holaren closed the scoring with 43. Tucker Whipkey’s 48 was not used.
Luke Amon (46), Karson Keys (54), Sonya Peterson (54), Nick Wrenshaw (63), and Vince Setaro (66) scored for the Bulldogs.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, California 1 — The Lady Trojans won the opening set, 25-23, but the Lady Maples rallied to take the next three sets for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (2-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16.
The Lady Maples’ Krista Wilson was strong at the net with 25 kills. Ella Menear had a double-double with 17 digs and 13 kills. Bri Ashton had 17 digs. Riley Pekar finished with 15 digs and four aces. Bailey Rafferty set up the offense with 34 assists.
Rakiyah Porter (7 kills, 9 digs), Raegan Gillen (4 kills, 7 digs), Brook Bella (2 kills, 3 blocks), Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 6 digs), and Mady Morton (2 blocks) had strong efforts for California.
West Greene 3, Avella 1 — Avella won the opening set, 25-20. West Greene (1-1, 1-1) rallied for the victory with set wins of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23 in Section 2-A.
The Lady Pioneers’ London Whipkey had 30 digs. Kasie Meek finished with 17 kills. Sophia Plock had four kills.
Kelly Doman dished out 22 assists for Avella. Katie Dryer had 10 kills and Hannah Bower finished with nine digs.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The visiting Lady Commodores (2-0, 3-0) swept to a Section 2-A victory against the Lady Rockets.
Jensyn Hartman (11 kills, 18 service points) and Gracen Hartman (34 assists, 18 service points) both had a double-double for Frazier. Braylin Salisbury had seven kills. Molly Yauch finished with 11 digs and Addison Shultz had four blocks.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Waynesburg Central 1, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Ashlyn Basinger scored the only game of the game to lift the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-A girls soccer victory.
Kaley Rohanna assisted on the goal as Waynesburg improves to 3-0-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall. Peyton Cowell made nine saves to preserve the shutout.
Boys golf
Ringgold 218, Waynesburg Central 222 — The Rams secured a non-section victory against the visiting Raiders at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Ringgold’s Eli Callaway was the medalist with an even-par 36. Dylan Callaway (43), Clayton Benson (42), Brice Kowall (49), and Tim Masters (48) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
Mason Switalski and Dom Benamati shared scoring honors for Waynesburg with 6-over 42. Braden Benke finished with 43. Joe Kirsch (44) and Trent Stephenson (51) also counted in the final score.
Jefferson-Morgan 265, Beth-Center 311 -- The Jefferson-Morgan boys put up a home win at Greene County Country Club over Beth-Center in a Section 3-AA match.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-5) with 9-over 45. Clay Wilson (47), Grant Hathaway (51), Brendan Wood (61), and Jaxon Silbaugh (61) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 70 was not used.
Gionna Peterson finished with 46 for the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-6). Vince Setaro (67), Sonya Peterson (64), Karson Keys (61), and Nick Wrenshaw (73) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 191, Brownsville N/S — The Falcons could only field four golfers in a Section 3-AA loss to the Mikes.
Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso shared medalist honors for Carmichaels (6-1, 7-1) with 1-under 36. Mason Lapana finished with even-par 37. Dustin Hastings shot 38 and Patrick Holaren closed out the scoring with a 44. Tucker Whipkey’s 46 did not count.
Matthew Sethman shot 42 for the Falcons (0-6, 0-7). Ben Vojacek (53), Ethan Olesko (50), and Omarion Grayson (68) also played for Brownsville.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Frazier 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Commodores opened Section 2-A girls volleyball play by shutting out visiting West Greene.
Frazier (1-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20.
The Lady Commodores’ stats leaders were Braylin Salisbury (7 kills, 3 blocks), Grace Vaughn (7 kills), Jensyn Hartman (7 kills), Gracen Hartman (22 assists), Molly Yaugh (14 digs), and Maddie Stefancik (20 service points).
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 1 — The Lady Mikes won the first set, but the visiting Lady Maples rallied to win the next three for a Section 2-opening victory.
Carmichaels won the first set, 25-23. Mapletown needed extra points to take the lead, winning the second set, 26-24, and third, 28-26.
The Lady Maples (1-0, 1-0) secured the victory with a 25-11 win in the fourth set.
Mapletown’s Krista Wilson (23 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces), Ella Menear (13 kills, 24 digs, 4 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (18 digs, 35 assists, 5 kills) all finished with double-doubles.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, California 1 — The Lady Rockets returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Isabelle Bazzoli finished with 11 kills for Jefferson-Morgan. Ava Wood (6 aces) and Kayla Larkin (2 kills, 3 blocks) also contributed to the victory.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — Dylan Rathway scored two goals and Nathaniel Kikel netted one in the first half and the defense made the lead stand in the final 40 minutes for a Section 3-AA victory.
Kovatch, Mason Yeschenko and Dylan Timko assisted on the goals.
Belle Vernon improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-1 overall.
