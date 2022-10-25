Aquinas Academy's Sara Sokolski chases after Waynesburg Central's Ashlyn Basinger as she moves the ball along the end line to the left of goalie Maria Ravotti in the second half of Saturday's WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Waynesburg Central’s Ella Miller (10) clears the ball from Aquinas Academy’s Palma Serrao (12) in front of the Lady Raiders’ net in the first half of Saturday’s WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Waynesburg Central’s Ashlyn Basinger chases after the ball after chipping it past Aquinas Academy’s Sara Sokolski in the first half of Saturday’s WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg. Basinger scored the lone goal in the Lady Raiders’ 1-0 victory.
Aquinas Academy goalkeeper Maria Ravotti fights to gather in the ball after Waynesburg Central's Ashlyn Basinger (1) was unable to maintain control on a run to the goal late in the second half of Saturday's WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central goalkeeper Peyton Cowell covers the loose ball in front of the net after a corner kick in the first half of Saturday’s WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central's Ashlyn Basinger (1) strips the ball from Aquinas Academy's Palma Serrao in the first half of Saturday's WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central goalkeeper Peyton Cowell settles the ball on a week shot towards the goal in the first half of Saturday's WPIAL Class A first round soccer playoff match at Waynesburg.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
WAYNESBURG — Ashlyn Basinger scored the lone goal midway through the first period, and keeper Peyton Cowell and the Waynesburg Central defense made it stand for a 1-0 victory Saturday against Aquinas Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A soccer.
The Lady Raiders (14-3-0) advanced to play Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The result of that match wasn't known at press time.
The Lady Crusaders (11-5-0) had the territorial advantage for most of the first half until Basinger gathered in a high-bouncing clear near midfield. She dribbled around one defender and then outraced another for a clear 35-yard run to the goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Maria Ravotti stood her ground, but Basinger chipped a shot into the net for the lead with 18:30 left in the half.
Waynesburg had one other solid scoring opportunity before the goal, also coming from Basinger’s foot.
She drove the sideline to the right of Ravotti, cut into the penalty area and ripped a shot to the net. Ravotti went high to punch the ball over the crossbar.
Basinger was bracketed by three defenders for most of the first half.
“It’s a similar formation teams have used against us with a sweeper in the back,” said Waynesburg Central coach Greg Basinger. “We didn’t get into our game as quickly as we wanted to. That’s a credit to them.”
Although Aquinas Academy had the possession advantage in the first half, the visitors had few quality scoring opportunities.
“They possessed the ball. The controlled the play. We were fortunate,” said Greg Basinger. “The first half was nervous. We weren’t winning the 50-50 balls. We have to do better.”
Basinger added, “Our defense does a good job preventing the shots.”
The Lady Crusaders pushed for the tying goal in the second half, but Cowell was up to the task. She turned aside 14 shots to preserve the shutout.
Waynesburg had a couple opportunities to add an insurance goal, including another scoring chance from Basinger.
Basinger again raced alone on Ravotti with defender closing on Basinger’s right. Basinger attempted to cut to the right in front of Ravotti, but the ball slid off her foot and Ravotti was able to steer the ball from the goal.
Greg Basinger expects another tough defensive match in the quarterfinals, so he said his squad needs to clean up the details.
“It’s simple soccer, first touch and connecting passes,” said Basinger.
