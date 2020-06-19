Dave Bates always preached team first when he was head baseball coach at Carmichaels, so his response shouldn’t have been a surprise when he was told there was a limit to the number of his players that could accompany him to the post-game interview after the Mikes won their first WPIAL championship on May 29, 2003.
The Mikes, having just pounded Bishop Canevin, 10-0 in five innings at PNC Park, had gold medals dangling around their necks before the meeting with the media.
“Andrew Stockey called me in and said we could only bring out a couple kids and gave me all the rules of the press conference,” Bates recalled. “That was something that we weren’t real savvy on. We’d never been in the big media markets.
“I told my kids when I give the bunt sign everybody storm in. We got ready for the interview and Andrew said we’re ready to get going. I gave the signal and 20 smiling kids came piling into the interview. I got in trouble for that.
“It was worth it. That was pretty special.”
Bates guided the Mikes for 11 years, advancing to five WPIAL championship games and winning three titles.
“That first one was pretty special though,” Bates admitted.
Special was also a word often used to describe Carmichaels’ winning pitcher that day. Sophomore left-hander Jared Lapkowicz fired a two-hitter and was in control all day.
“Jared never had bad outings,” Bates said. “On the rare occasion he didn’t have his best stuff you still always knew you were getting his best effort to keep you in the game. That’s what’s gotten Jared so far in life now.
“And when he needed them, our kids always stepped up defensively to give him support.”
Carmichaels gave Lapkowicz a cushion right away and in emphatic fashion against the Crusaders. Shayne Busti crushed an RBI ground-rule double to the 410-foot mark in the left-center field notch at PNC Park to bring in Colby Giles with the game’s first run.
“Yeah, hit it about 408 feet,” Bates recalled. “It bounced at the foot of the wall. It spun off the wall back-spinning and it went over by 20 feet. I never saw another one hit further than that from any of my players.”
The Mikes were on their way, although there was some concern before the game how the small-town squad would handle such a big stage. One moment Bates observed during warm-ups convinced him nerves would not be a problem.
“My kids really did a lot of grounds keeping, landscaping at our ballfield,” Bates said. “I made them work but they were a group of hard-working kids that really took pride in our field.
“Well, I looked down before the beginning of the game and I thought somebody lost a contact lens down around the third base coaching box. I said, ‘What’s the matter guys, did you lose something?’ And they said, ‘Coach, you’ve got to see the root system here, this grass is so plush.’
“I told (assistant coach) Rob Cole, they’re not nervous, they’ll be just fine. They’re more worried about the grass than the stadium and all the people watching.”
Carmichaels made incredibly quick work of Canevin, invoking the 10-run rule in the fifth inning.
The celebration was on.
“The thing I can’t forget is just the look on the kids’ faces,” Bates said. “I don’t think I’d ever seen more kids so happy, and with a whole day to celebrate, because we got to play early that day. I guess if there was one thing I most remember it was the smiles.”
Those smiles lasted for days after the game was over.
“Everywhere you went players, parents, administrators, friends of the program would meet you on the street, in the hallways, at church, and they still had this big smile and a hug for you,” Bates said.
“My kids were a really special group, smart, hardworking, unselfish kids who would do anything you asked of them. It’s no wonder that group of guys went on to achieve so many incredible things. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them. Not only could they play, but they were joyous whenever they were around a ballfield.”
Bates stressed the first WPIAL title was a team effort, and he meant more than just the players on the field.
“There was a host of folks, John Krajnak our AD, John Menhart, a principal whose son, Jono was a captain on that team, Lew May, our maintenance director and his crew, Ed and Becky Chess, our boosters, Bob Bozzuto, our WPIAL Baseball Committee Chair ... Those guys went out of their way to help us stay focused on winning.”
Bates is still involved in coaching. He’s an assistant on the Lady Mikes softball team under head coach Dave Briggs.
He was involved with baseball for many years with many organizations, from Mapletown to Slippery Rock High School to Lakeview to Linesville to Carmichaels. He was part of a district finalist at Lakeview and a district title and PIAA final at Linesville.
“You never forget the big wins, the good wins,” he said. “I have a wall full of photos of kids that played for me in my office and I’m thinking how many great, individual kids I’ve coached over the years between all those places.”
Bates still loves the sport.
“I wish everybody got to feel once or twice in their lives, the way I’ve gotten to feel a dozen times, from the happiness that the game of baseball has given me,” he said.
“That day at PNC Park, though. It certainly stands out.”
