Bear on the road

Ben Moyer

Deer are the large animals most often encountered on highways, but black bears dart across roads too. The columnist had a recent near-collision with a bear in West Virginia.

 Ben Moyer

Wild animals did not evolve in the presence of roads and cars. Their survival instincts that serve them well against predators and weather do not account for traffic. That’s why it’s puzzling that so many drivers speed along as if big animals like deer and bears always stop to look both ways before leaping onto the asphalt.

