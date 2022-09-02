Wild animals did not evolve in the presence of roads and cars. Their survival instincts that serve them well against predators and weather do not account for traffic. That’s why it’s puzzling that so many drivers speed along as if big animals like deer and bears always stop to look both ways before leaping onto the asphalt.
An incident early this week prompted this subject. I drove back to southwestern Pennsylvania from southeastern Virginia. Any route between those two regions takes you through mountains, forests, and farms — 350 miles of wildlife habitat. Alone, I savored the chance to go by the “back ways,” that my wife and frequent traveling partner prefers (insists) we avoid.
If you’ve ever opted to go “off the interstate” across this region, you know what it’s like — steep crawls and plunging descents, spiced by hairpin curves. Some curves are so tight you can glance sideways at the following car as it enters the curve you’re leaving.
This signature Appalachian-type drive appeals to me. I’m a moderate driver anyway, so I don’t careen around the curves or floor the accelerator on inclines. I proceed at the speed the topography dictates. Likely, you’ve already anticipated my imminent gripe.
As I looped generally northwestward through this dramatic region, car after car, truck after truck, zoomed up behind and pressed my back bumper. These motorists drove as if the mountain tracks were I-95 that I’d deliberately shunned. In the rearview, impatient fists pounded on steering wheels. Each tailed me tight until we hit one of the truck-lane turnouts, or even a wider curve, where they zipped around without signaling — except for “hand signals” from the most annoyed.
I think anyone who speeds up to appease a tailgater is naïve. Drivers who tailgate you at 40 mph will do the same at 65; better to be hit from behind at 40.
“What would I do if a deer jumped out?” I pondered. Along these routes, with a vertical ledge on one side and a dark ravine on the other, there’s nowhere to go. I also wondered how these pushy drivers could feel certain that nothing unpredictable would happen up ahead, their vision obscured by my vehicle, too close for avoidance.
By some stroke of good fortune, a tailgating pickup powered past and my rearview was clear, one of the few such interludes I enjoyed on the drive. I was in West Virginia by then; it was about 1 p.m., not a time you’d expect wildlife, but you never know. So fast that it’s hard to reconstruct, a big bear scrambled down the rocky slope from my right, loped across both lanes and vaulted over the guide rail and was gone. I broke by reflex and felt all the cargo I had stowed slam forward, a compressed mess. Had someone been tailgating at that moment, it would have been the bear or an accordioned rear-end. Probably both.
When driving, I simply cannot convince myself that the random unpredictable — like a bear — can’t happen up ahead. Yet, I’ve hit seven deer in my driving life, and I’m a moderate driver who understands deer behavior, so I watch for them and anticipate. That high frequency is no doubt due to my driving most miles in good deer country, with a lot of those miles logged in early morning and late evening, when deer are most active. It can happen. Sometimes they’re just there in a heartbeat, and it can be bad.
We drive in a risky region. According to a recent study by State Farm Insurance, a Pennsylvania motorist faces a 1-in-54 chance of hitting a large animal every time they take the wheel — fifth riskiest among the states. West Virginia is number one in this unenviable category. When driving in the Mountain State you stand a 1-in-34 chance of hitting a deer or bear, according to State Farm.
From another source, I learned the top 10 states for car-bear collisions. In order these are: 1, California; 2, Virginia; 3, Pennsylvania; 4, Minnesota; 5, North Carolina; 6, Colorado; 7, Florida; 8, Tennessee; 9, West Virginia; 10, New York. These are not necessarily “wilderness” states. But they are states with some bears (Pennsylvania has 20,000) and a lot of roads. A bad blend.
As an addendum to their study, State Farm added a list of cautions to avoid wildlife accidents — stay alert, use high beams, don’t swerve, brake as necessary, remember peak seasons (whitetail rut and hunting seasons in autumn are peak time for deer crashes), be more alert at dawn and dusk, and anticipate herds. These are all good tips, but it’s surprising that State Farm did not list the one caution that called for this column — Don’t tailgate.
There’s no way any driver can know that a large animal won’t dart into the road. If you’re too close to the car ahead, you won’t even see it — only brake lights, real close and too late.
