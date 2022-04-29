Drivers ascending Summit Mountain on Rte. 40 have likely noticed a new, yet familiar, bear standing tall at the Summit Mountain vista. Smokey Bear, the enduring symbol of forest fire prevention, now warns visitors to the mountain area of wildfire potential from a sign erected by local staff of the Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry’s Division of Forest Fire Protection.
Like Smokey signs in other forest-rich regions, the sign can display fire danger warnings of Low, Moderate, High, Very High, or Extreme, on colored placards ranging from green for Low to red for Extreme.
The new sign occupies an appropriate place, with the forested expanse of Lick Hollow and Pine Knob as background, greeting thousands of travelers eager to camp, relax around a cabin’s firepit, or cook outdoors, all potential sources of wildfire.
“We wanted to find a spot for the sign that’s highly visible to the public, but also draws attention to our area’s impressive forest resource, and this location is ideal,” said Ralph Campbell, fire forester in the Bureau of Forestry’s Forbes Forest District.
Campbell explained that Smokey Bear fire-warning signs are a cooperative effort of state forestry agencies and the U. S. Forest Service.
“The U. S. Forest Service supplied a grant that enabled us to procure and install this sign, and we are currently evaluating sites for others around the Forbes Forest District,” Campbell said. “The Smokey Bear campaign to promote wildfire awareness is the longest-running continuous campaign of its kind in existence,” he added. “Smokey Bear began as an idea to promote outdoor fire safety almost 80 years ago, in August 1944.”
The Forbes Forest District covers a huge expanse of southwestern Pennsylvania, embracing the counties of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland. That’s a diverse region with extensive forest on the eastern ridges, and more scattered woodlots across the lowland west. The Bureau of Forestry owns and manages 60,000 acres of the Forbes State Forest in the Laurel Highlands of Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, but Campbell’s fire team fights grass, brush, and forest fires on both public and private woodlands throughout the district. They also help fire-ravaged communities around the country.
“We have a reciprocal agreement with other states to help each other with wildfire emergencies,” Campbell explained. “Every year, from around Pennsylvania, the Bureau sends 140 to 150 trained personnel to work on fires in other states. Typically, that’s during the summer when our woods are ‘greened up’ and our fire danger is low. More arid regions in the West don’t get that break from fire.”
Even though snow has whitened the woods often this spring, March to May is the most acute fire season locally and across Pennsylvania. In spring, fallen leaves dry on the ground, and new greenery that discourages fire has not yet emerged. Campbell said Division of Fire Protection staff monitor rainfall, temperature, soil moisture, wind, and the emergence of new vegetation in determining the potential for fire danger. Fall is nearly as fire-prone as spring.
“As conditions change, one of our staff will come down here and change the sign to indicate the current degree of danger,” Campbell explained.
He said someone from the staff would “come down” to change the sign because local headquarters are at the Pondfield Fire Tower, higher up on the crest of Chestnut Ridge near Laurel Caverns.
Campbell surveyed the snowy slopes below and cautioned, “This snow can make people complacent about fire. Once this melts, it warms up, and the wind starts blowing across the downed leaves, these woods dry fast. Looking at the weather forecast, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have fires around the district this weekend.”
The Division of Forest Fire Protection documented 140 wildfires across the Forbes District in 2021, burning 425 acres. Statewide, 1,371 wildfires consumed 2,981 acres.
The most frequent cause of wildfires is careless burning of trash or woody debris. Forest and brush fires that started at someone’s trash bin or brushpile accounted for 55 percent of all wildfires in Pennsylvania last year, and 40 percent of all acres burned.
Deliberately set fires are the second-most frequent cause of wildfire in the state, though the Forbes District recorded few incendiary fires compared to other forest districts. Other significant causes of wildfire are unattended campfires, power lines, railroads, and sparks from equipment. A small number of fires result from lightning and fireworks.
Wildfire suppression is dangerous, demanding work, not for everyone. “Our team members must be technically trained and certified as physically fit for this tough work in rugged terrain,” Campbell said.
“When we put out a fire, or get a bad one under control, it’s a gratifying feeling,” said forest maintenance supervisor Ryan O’Neil.
“We are really fortunate around here to have so much forest, and so much of that forest under public management — state forests, parks, and state game lands — where everyone is free and welcome to enjoy the outdoors,” Campbell reflected. “We hope this sign reminds everyone to be careful with fire in their work and recreation, to protect these forests for the future.”
