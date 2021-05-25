Jefferson-Morgan coach John Curtis ended the regular season with his 375th career win but although that was a nice milestone, Curtis was a little happier about No. 376.
That one came on Wednesday, May 19 in convincing fashion, 7-1 over Leechburg in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game at Mount Pleasant.
“Playoff wins are great, especially for this group of seniors with the way they have been working together,” Curtis said. “I feel great for them to get that win today.”
Bryce Bedilion led the way for the sixth-seeded Rockets (12-5). The talented left-hander allowed just one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win, and added a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with four RBIs, a run and a stolen base.
“If there’s a guy you want at the plate with two or three men on, it’s Bryce,” Curtis said. “If you have a big game the guy you want on the mound is Bryce. It seems like he always comes through.”
J-M showed it could play small ball also as Ayden Pratt put down two successful bunts in the game, one for a sacrifice and one for a base hit.
The Rockets have won seven of their last eight games after a 5-4 start.
“We kind of started out slow, then picked up a little steam from mid-season to now,” Curtis said. “We had a couple really good practices Monday and Tuesday. That paid off today.”
The 11th-seededBlue Devils (7-9) got off to a good start when Thomas Burke led off the game with a triple and scored on Owen McDermott’s ground out.
Leechburg wouldn’t get another hit until the seventh inning against reliever Kyle Clayton who struck out two in one inning after relieving Bedilion.
Jefferson-Morgan broke through against starting and losing pitcher Devaughn Knight with four runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by Brock Bayles line drive, two-run single which brought in Owen Maddich and Bedilion.
The Rockets added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to wrap up the scoring.
Rochester looms next.
“We’ll show up,” Curtis said.
