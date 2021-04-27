Jefferson-Morgan's Bryce Bedilion was a one-man wrecking crew, leading the host Rockets to a 7-0 Section 2-A baseball victory over Bishop Canevin on Monday.
Bedilion, who returned after a lay-off due to an ankle injury. had an RBI double in the first inning, a bases loaded-clearing double in the third inning, and a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning.
Kyle Clayton and Ayden Pratt both scored two runs for the Rockets (4-1, 6-4).
Owen Maddich went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 2 — The Cougars pounded out 15 hits for a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Raiders.
Yough (4-3, 4-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for the early lead. The home team added single runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, five in the third inning and invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Vinny Martin had two doubles and three RBI for the Cougars. Kaden Bizzozero finished with a double and triple. Ryan Lubovinsky and Christian Park both doubled. Winning pitcher Sean Royer, Lubovinsky and Korvyn Johnson all drove in two runs.
Losing pitcher Lincoln Park had a triple and single for Waynesburg (2-5, 2-7).
West Greene 8, Monessen 2 — The Pioneers made the most of seven hits, three walks, a hit batter and three errors for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Monessen (1-4, 1-8) scored in its first at-bat, but West Greene responded with single runs in each of the next three innings.
The Pioneers (4-3, 5-3) extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The teams both scored a run in the fifth inning, and West Greene scored a coupled of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Corey Wise pitched 5.2 innings for the win, striking out seven and walking two.
West Greene’s Hunter Hamilton finished with a double and single. Morgan Kiger and Kaden Shields both doubled, and Chase Blake added a pair of singles.
Carmichaels 10, Frazier 1 — Drake Long allowed two hits in six innings and drove two runs to lead the Mikes to a Section 1-AA road victory at Frazier.
Long walked two and struck out eight as Carmichaels improves to 5-0 in the section and 9-1 overall. Dylan Rohrer pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.
Zach Hillsman, Rohrer, Long and Gavin Pratt all drove in two runs. Pratt hit a solo home run. Stush Ferek finished with three singles, and Liam Lohr had a double and scored three runs.
Softball
Carmichaels 15, Bentworth 0 — Emma Holaren only allowed a single to Jessica Rothka and Carmichaels needed just three innings Section 3-AA victory over visiting Bentworth.
The Lady Mikes (5-1, 8-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second inning, and invoked the mercy rule with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Holaren struck out five and walked two, and had a solid day at the plate with a solo home run, single, and three runs scored.
Madison Ellsworth finished with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Carlee Roberts had a double and three RBI. Emma Hyatt and Sophia Zalar both had two hits and scored two runs.
Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 6 — The Lady Rangers scored the deciding runs in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Mapletown.
The Lady Maples (6-3) led 2-1 after the first inning, but Fort Cherry tied the game in the top of the second inning.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings and Fort Cherry regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mapletown responded with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning, but the Lady Rangers came back with two in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Maples scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Macey Roble went the distance for the win with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Annika Rinhart had a double and single, and Dana Sinatra also had a double.
Kiliegh Smith had a pair of singles for Mapletown and Taylor Dusenberry doubled. Macee Cree struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in the loss.
Friday, April 23
Geneva 21, Waynesburg 14 — The Yellow Jackets closed the football season with a PAC cross-over loss to the visiting Golden Tornadoes.
Justin Flack led the Waynesburg offense with 202 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 24 and 70 yards.
Flack’s first touchdown run gave the Yellow Jackets (0-5) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. His second scoring run came with just 14 seconds left in the half, giving Waynesburg a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Geneva scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for the final difference.
Waynesburg quarterback Tyler Raines completed 7-of-16 passes for 110 yards. T.J. Johnston caught three passes for 45 yards.
College baseball
Waynesburg 3, Saint Vincent 2 — Nolan Vertullo singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to left the Yellow Jackets to a PAC victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Evan Homison opened the game-winning rally for Waynesburg with a walk. Ryan Mills sacrificed Homison to second, and Vertullo drove Mills in with the game-winning run.
Waynesburg scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Vertullo went 2-for-5 in the victory. Brandon Durbin was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Waynesburg.
Belle Vernon graduate Joe Sabolek started and went six innings for the Yellow Jackets. He allowed one run on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Corey Fischer pitched the final three innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout.
College softball
Waynesburg 8, Chatham 2; Chatham 1, Waynesburg 0 — The Yellow Jackets split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road doubleheader at Chatham.
Brownsville graduate Hannah Batovsky, Laurel Highlands grad Emma Bliss and Kayla Alderson all had two hits for Waynesburg (3-9, 12-18) in the opener. Sydney Senay belted a three-run home run.
Ella Brookman went the distance to win the first game, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Emma Kubalak took the loss in the nightcap, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk in seven innings.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 13, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Raiders’ offense pounded out 12 hits, while winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed only two in the Lady Raiders’ non-section road victory.
Lemley gave up singles to Sophia Zalar and Emma Hyatt. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Lemley also had a solid game at the plate with two doubles, a single, four RBI and two runs scored.
Erin Fitch had a pair of singles and scored three runs for the Lady Raiders (9-2). Meghan Braun and Hannah Wood both finished with a pair of singles.
Emily Holaren too the loss for the Lady Mikes (7-5).
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 — Devan Clark didn’t allow a hit and gave up two unearned runs in the Lady Maples’ non-section win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Clark hit one batter, didn’t walk any and struck out four.
Macee Cree, Madi Blaker, Kiliegh Smith and Danielle DeWitt all had two singles for Mapletown (6-2). Blaker drove in two runs.
High school baseball
Turkeyfoot Valley 6, Mapletown 2 — The Maples’ Landan Stevenson had a no-hitter and 1-0 lead through four innings, but the visiting Rams exploded with six runs in the top of the fifth inning to return home with a non-section victory.
Turkeyfoot Valley pieced together four hits, a walk and three errors for the six-run output.
Stevenson completed the fifth inning, striking out seven and walking three.
Aidan Dalansky drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Mapletown (0-5). Clay Menear had half of the Maples’ hits with a double and single.
Thursday, April 22
Carmichaels 12, California 1 — Emma Holaren fired a two-hitter, singled twice and stole a base to help Carmichaels keep its grip on second place in Section 3-AA with a six-inning softball victory over host California.
Emma Hyatt and Grace Brown drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Mikes (4-1, 7-4) who also got a triple and sacrifice fly from Kendall Ellsworth and a double and RBI from Mia Ranieri.
Sophia Zalar and Madison Ellsworth each stole three bases for Carmichaels.
Holaren struck out 11 and walked two while allowing one unearned run.
Mapletown 13, Avella 0 — The Lady Maples (4-1, 5-2) remained in second place in Section 2-A with a softball win at Avella.
Baseball
Beth-Center 9, Jefferson-Morgan 7 — Cameron Palmer doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as the Bulldogs rallied to defeat host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
The Rockets (5-4) jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings, Beth-Center tied with three in the third and went ahead with a run in the top of the fourth.
J-M surged back on top, 7-5, with a three-run fourth but the Bulldogs (5-6) tied it with a run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Palmer’s double put B-C in front in the seventh and it tacked on an insurance run.
Jackson Gwyer held the Rockets off the board in the bottom of the inning to earn the win in relief.
Palmer had two doubles and three RBIs.
Ayden Pratt was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs for Jefferson-Morgan. Liam Ankrom suffered the loss in relief.
Carmichaels 13, McGuffey 3 — Drake Long drove in two runs with a home run and two singles and scored twice as the Mikes routed visiting McGuffey in a five-inning non-section battle of two WPIAL powers.
Carmichaels, which sits alone in first place in Section 1-AA, led 4-3 after three innings before breaking the game open with a six-run fourth.
Gavin Pratt had a double, two singles, two runs and an RBI for the Mikes (8-1), who also a single, double and RBI from Stush Ferek.
Winning pitcher Liam Lohr allowed one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings in relief of starter Pratt. Lohr also had two RBIs. Zach Hillsman, Dominic Calarusso and Dylan Rohrer each had one RBI.
Tuesday, April 20
Brownsville 14, Waynesburg Central 4 -- Cole Rankin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Brownsville rode a 16-hit attack to a six-inning win over visiting Waynesburg Central in Section 4-AAA baseball action.
Derrick Tarpley and Nick Keeney each had three hits with a double for the Falcons (4-2, 5-5), who also got a triple from Mitch Anderson and a double apiece from Tyler Wible and Davey Timko.
Lincoln Pack was 4 for 4 with a triple of the Raiders (2-4, 2-6). Pack also took the loss. He struck out five and waked three in 3 1/3 innings. Hudson Boris pitched two innings of relief with one walk and two strikeouts.
Carmichaels 13, Bentworth 1 — Liam Lohr drove in four runs with three hits as the Mikes hammered Bentworth for the second day in a row in a five-inning Section 1-AA game.
Nick Ricco had two hits, including a double, for Carmichaels (4-0, 8-0) which also got a triple from Gavin Pratt. Dylan Rohrer was the winning pitcher.
Bishop Canevin 15, Mapletown 8 — Justin Gmys drove in five runs with two hits and scored three runs as Bishop Canevin rallied past host Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
The Maples jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and were still up 7-4 after five innings when the Crusaders (3-4, 3-5) exploded for 11 runs in the top of the sixth.
Mapletown starting pitcher A.J. Vanata pitched five innings with six walks and four strikeouts before being forced to leave the mound after hitting the 100-pitch mark. Joe Moritz took the loss in relief.
Landan Stevenson hit a pair of doubles and knocked two runs for the Maples (0-4, 0-4). Moritz singled and also had two RBIs.
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 2 — The first-place Centurions (5-0, 6-1) cruised past the visiting Pioneers (3-3, 4-3) in a Section 2-A game.
Softball
West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Kiley Meek slugged a three-run homer and was the winning pitcher as the first-place Lady Pioneers rolled past host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Meek, who also singled and totaled four RBIs, hit her homer in a four-run first inning. London Whipkey hit a two-run home run in the second and also singled for West Greene (4-0, 8-1).
Katie Lampe contributed a double, single, two RBIs and three runs and Jersey Wise had a double, single, RBI and two runs for the Lady Pioneers, who also got a double from Taylor Karvan.
Meek allowed just two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske struck out six and walked two. Demaske also doubled for the Lady Rockets (2-2, 3-4).
Waynesburg Central 13, McGuffey 3 — Meghan Braun belted three hits, including a home run and a double, and was the winning pitcher in Waynesburg Central’s Section 3-AAA victory over host McGuffey.
Braun pitched a six-hitter and also had two RBIs. Erin Fitch had two doubles, a single and two RBIs and Hannah Wood contributed a double, single and a pair of RBIs for the Lady Raiders (4-1, 7-2), who also got a double and an RBI from Kylee Goodman.
Carmichaels 8, Beth-Center 4 — Madison Ellsworth had a double, single and two RBIs in the Lady Mikes’ Section 3-AA victory over visiting Beth-Center.
Emma Holaren pitched a three-hitter, allowing one earned run with three walks and 11 strikeouts.
Grace Brown contributed a double, single, RBI and two runs, and Karisssa Rohrer chipped in with two hits and an RBI for Carmichaels (3-1, 5-4) which also got a sacrifice fly from Mia Ranieri.
Girls track & field
California 84, West Greene 28 — The Lady Trojans carried most of the first-place finishes for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Lady Pioneers.
West Greene’s Kelly Courtwright (400, 1:20.2; 800 3:40.8; 200, 33.0) had the first-place finishes for West Greene.
Boys track & field
California 92, West Greene 32 — The Trojans had solid performances throughout the lineup for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Pioneers.
The Pioneers’ Colin Brady (100, 11.39; 200, 24.25), Nash Bloom (400, 1:00.66), and Brian Jackson (discus, 83-8) finished first for West Greene.
Monday, April 19
Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2 — The Mikes only needed three innings to secure a Section 1-AA baseball victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Nick Ricco sparked the Carmichaels offense with two home runs and seven RBI. Drake Long had a home run, two singles, three RBI and scored three runs. Stush Ferek, who finished with a triple and single, and Zack Hillsman both drove in two runs.
Trent Carter secured the win for the Mikes (3-0, 7-0), allowing two earned runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Greensburg C.C. 10, West Greene 3 — The Centurions scored four unearned runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a Section 2-A victory at West Greene.
Greensburg C.C. (4-0, 4-0) led 9-0 in the top of the fifth inning. The Pioneers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Centurions countered with a run in their next at-bat.
West Greene (3-2, 4-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hunter Hamilton had a double and two singles for the Pioneers. Dalton Lucey doubled for the home team.
Bishop Canevin 20, Mapletown 10 — The teams combined for 30 runs, 25 hits and seven errors in a Section 2-A game won by the Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-5) also received 13 walks.
The Crusaders led 3-1 after the first inning and 15-4 at the end of the third inning. The Maples (0-3, 0-3) scored six runs over the final four innings, to five by the home team.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with a triple, single, two runs scored and an RBI. AJ Vanata had a double and scored two runs. Cohen Stout and Aiden Dalansky both had two singles, and Brody Evans had a double.
Brownsville 13, Waynesburg Central 2 — Derrick Tarpley belted a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning and added a run-scoring double to lead the Falcons to a Section 4-AAA victory in five innings at Waynesburg Central.
The game was tied at 2-2 after three innings, but the Falcons (3-2, 4-5) pulled away with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. The visitors added four runs in the top of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Lincoln Pack tripled for the Raiders (2-3, 2-5). Logan Higgins took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 17, Trinity Christian (W.Va.) 0 — The Rockets only needed three innings to secure a non-section win at home.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and added nine more in the bottom of the second.
Kyle Clayton legged out two triples, scored two runs and drove in four in the win. Brock Bayles, Mason Sisler and Troy Wright all doubled. Bayles had three RBI, and Sisler and Wright both drove in a pair.
Winning pitcher Owen Maddich scattered two hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked three. Maddich also went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Softball
Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — The Lady Maples plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 3-3) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Jasmine Demaske’s three-run home run.
Kiliegh Smith led the way for Mapletown (3-1, 4-2) with a single, double and three RBI. Krista Wilson had a pair of singles.
Maddie Blaker came on in the top of the fourth inning and finished the game for the win. She allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Demaske took the loss.
Carmichaels 9, Uniontown 4 — The Lady Mikes belted out 13 singles and were helped by four Uniontown errors for a non-section road victory.
Madison Ellsworth led Carmichaels (5-4) with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Sophia Zalar finished with three singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Carlee Roberts drove in two runs.
Emma Holaren was the winning pitcher, scattering singles to Sequoia Dunlap, Summer Hawk, Jordan Hoover and Sophia Sisson. She struck out 13 and walked five.
