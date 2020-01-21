Geibel Catholic scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Gators fended off visiting West Greene, 58-44, for a key Section 2-A victory.
Geibel improves to 5-3 in the section and 10-5 overall, and is one game ahead of West Greene (4-4, 5-8) in the Section 2-A standings. The Gators avenged an earlier section loss at West Greene.
The Gators led 12-5 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime. The Pioneers sliced two points off the deficit to trail 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Geibel then outscored the Pioneers in the final eight minutes, 24-16, to secure the win. Geibel made three of its nine 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
The Gators' Enzo Fetsko scored a game-high 20 points. Cole Kendall finished with 18 and Ryan Anderson added 11.
Ben Jackson and Corey Wise shared scoring honors for West Greene with 11 points apiece.
