Carmichaels scored all of its runs in the top of the third inning as the Lady Mikes started the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with a 7-0 victory over DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois on Monday.
Carmichaels (19-1) advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday against Glendale. Glendale (6-3) defeated Meyersdale Area, 4-2.
Ali Jacobs drove in two runs, and Sophia Zalar and Meghan Voithofer had an RBI apiece in the big inning. Voithofer finished with a single and triple, and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled in the victory. Zalar had a pair of singles.
The Lady Mikes' Bailey Barnyak allowed five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
DuBois Central Catholic committed six errors. Lauren Davidson, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Rose Whipple and Kayley Risser all had one single for DuBois Central Catholic.
Jamestown 6, Waynesburg Central 4 -- The Lady Raiders' seventh-inning rally fell a couple runs short for a loss in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs.
The Lady Raiders (16-6) led 2-1 in the top of the third inning, but Jamestown rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.
Waynesburg tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, only to have Jamestown once again pull ahead with two runs on run-scoring doubles from Kiley Matters and Savannah Thurber in the bottom of the inning. Jamestown (21-2) added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Raiders scored one run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hannah Wood led Waynesburg with a single, double and three RBI. Losing pitcher Kendall Lemley finished with a double, two runs and an RBI.
