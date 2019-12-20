Brentwood was clutch at the foul line down the stretch Friday night as the Spartans managed to hold off visiting Carmichaels, 46-39, in Section 2-AA action.
Section-leading Brentwood (3-0, 6-0) went 9-of-12 from the line in the fourth quarter to rally from a 35-33 deficit with a 13-4 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Mikes (0-3, 2-4) had the early lead, taking control in the first quarter, 11-5. The visitors maintained the advantage at halftime, 27-23.
Christopher Barrish led Carmichaels with 16 points.
CJ Ziegler scored a game-high 25 points for Brentwood. Chase Rosing added 10.
Section 2-AA
Carmichaels 11-16-8-4 -- 39
Brentwood 5-18-10-13 -- 46
Carmichaels: Christopher Barrish 16. Brentwood: CJ Ziegler 25, Chase Rosing 10. Records: Carmichaels (0-3, 2-4), Brentwood (3-0, 6-0).
