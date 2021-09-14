Mapletown scored the only touchdown of the first quarter, but visiting Chartiers-Houston put up the next 44 points to earn a 44-15 road win in non-conference football action last Friday.
Landan Stevenson scored on a 6-yard run and added the point after with 5:34 left in the first quarter.
Chartiers-Houston (2-0) had touchdowns from Lane Camden (3-yard run), Jordan Irson (50-yard run), and Terry Fetsko (3-yard run) in the second quarter, Camden’s 5-yard run in the third quarter, and Jake Mele’s 15-yard pass to Terry Fetsko and Camden’s 54-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Stevenson added a late touchdown for the Maples (2-1), scoring on a 2-yard run with only two seconds left in the game.
Stevenson carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards.
Mapletown opens Tri-County South play Friday night with a home game against rival Carmichaels.
