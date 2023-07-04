Just in case anyone was wondering what I thought ...
Everyone needs to calm down about the plight of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
You really expect this team to contend for a division title?
The Bucs are still at least a year or two away from being serious contenders and they lost one of their core players in Oneil Cruz early in the season, though he could be back in August.
It was nice to see them get off to such a surprisingly good start and stir up some interest but it was never logical to think, looking at their roster, that pace would be sustainable.
Despite the optimistic beginning, the endgame likely will see Pittsburgh in last place.
That's not to say a turnaround isn't coming. They have the makings of a contending team not too far down the road.
They now must be sellers at the trade deadline but that can be a tightrope to walk because I think it would be unwise to part with two of their best players in fan favorites Andrew McCutcheon and David Bednar.
Fans are disgruntled enough and I feel those two can play key roles in the next year or two.
On the other hand they don't have many other players that can bring back much in a trade assuming they want to keep most of their younger pieces. Lefty starter Rich Hill would draw something from a contender. Carlos Santana has snapped out of a long slump the last few weeks and could reel in a middling prospect. Can you really get anything of note for expendable veteran Connor Joe? Likely not.
It will be interesting to see how the Bucs play it when the trade deadline approaches.
On a side note, the Bucs' lone All-Star, as of Monday night, was starting pitcher Mitch Keller who is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA. That's a pretty good record pitching for this team and his 125 strikeouts is second in the league.
Closer David Bednar also deserved to be on the team with 16 saves in 17 opportunities and sparkling numbers such as a 1.44 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and an eye-opening 9.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio (37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings with just four walks). Alas, he was a casualty of the rule that every team must have at least one player on the team (which I agree with).
Of the four relievers chosen for the National League, Camilo Doval of the Giants, Alexis Diaz of the Reds and Devin Williams of the Brewers were the only representatives for their respective teams, and while the Padres also have Juan Soto on the squad, Josh Hader is one of the the only closers who has a slightly all-around better resume than Bednar.
n n n
When one tries to amass a list of the greatest athletes of all time Secretariat has proven even 50 years later he still belongs on that list.
Big Red as he was nicknamed still holds the record for all three Triple Crown races and his win in the 1973 Belmont Stakes is one of the greatest performances in sports history.
Even now, when you look at the numbers it's amazing what Secretariat did that day. He finished the race in a blistering 2:24, winning by 31 lengths.
Just to put that in perspective, Arcangelo won this year's Belmont with a time of 2.29.23. I've read that one second equals approximately six lengths, meaning Secretariat would've beaten Arcangelo by over 30 lengths.
That's right, 30 lengths.
The second-fastest Belmont ever run was by Easy Goer who won the 1989 race in 2:26. Secretariat would've beaten him by about 12 lengths.
Incredible when you think about that, isn't it?
Arcangelo's victory was very noteworthy nonetheless as Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race, a very impressive accomplishment that hopefully opens the doors to more lady trainers on the biggest stage.
n n n
It was sad to see Bob Huggins' basketball coaching career at West Virginia end the way it did but let's not forget he oversaw the greatest era in Mountaineer basketball.
Huggins wound up as the second-winningest coach in WVU men's basketball history with a record of 345-203 in 16 years, he made the NCAA tournament 11 times and took the Mountaineers to the Final Four for only the second time in program history.
Gale Catlett was 439-281 in 24 years and made the NCAA tourney eight times. John Beilein had a nice run of 104-60 in five years and took WVU to a pair of NCAA tourneys. Fred Schaus was 146-37, reached March Madness in all six of his seasons and got the Jerry West-led Mountaineers to the Final Four.
Huggins tops all three in my estimation.
Rob Burchianti is sports editor of the Herald-Standard and can be reached at rburchianti@heraldstandard.com.
