Waynesburg Central Taylor Burnfield was consistent last Thursday and that consistency led to an eighth-place finish in the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championship.
Burnfield opened the two-round competition at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club with a nearly perfect score of 100-8x. She came back with the same score for a two-round total of 200-16x.
Trinity’s Lily McMahon also shot the same scores as Burnfield. McMahon carried the second tiebreaker, center shots, with a 6-4 advantage and was awarded seventh place.
McGuffey’s Riley Dunn was spot on to with the WPIAL gold medal. Dunn opened with a perfect score, 100-10x, and closed with a 100-9x for a two-round total of 200-19x.
Butler took the next two spots on the awards podium. Brianna Bell won the silver medal with a score of 200-18x. Hannah Beacon secured the bronze medal with 200-17x, winning the tiebreaker with Penn-Trafford’s Seth Baughman.
The top 16 places received medals and also advance to the state tournament.
The remaining medal winners were Hempfield’s Lydia Dunn (5, 200-17x) and Alexia McCabe (14, 200-15x), Penn-Trafford’s Mallory McRae (6, 200-17x), Trinity’s Lily McMahon (7, 200-16x) and Sierra Allison (11, 200-15x), Upper St. Clair’s Jack Loomis (9, 200-16x), Armstrong’s Gracie Ruffner (10, 200-15x), Woodland HIlls’ Morgan Malecki (12, 200-15x), Bethel Park’s Adam Colhoun (13, 200-15x), Butler’s Hayleigh Gorog (15, 200-14x), and Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Jackson (16, 200-14x).
Mt. Lebanon’s Sigmond Kukla also shot 200-14x, but lost to teammate Jackson on center shots.
Waynesburg’s Bradon Wilson (18, 200-12x) and RJ Wolen (20, 200-12x) had top-20 finishes. Logan Crouse (37, 199-11x) and Riley Reese (48, 198-11x) also competed in the district championship.
Allex Berdine had the top finish for West Greene, placing 31st with a score of 199-13x. Emma Crouse (37, 199-10x), Brooke Berdine (48, 198-12x), Owen Hughes (65, 196-10x), and Piper Whitlatch (68, 196-9x) rounded out the shooters for the Pioneers.
