Two weekends ago was huge in the world of professional wrestling as WWE, NXT and AEW all ran massive shows.
The quality of the shows declined chronologically, but let’s take a look at each.
Clash at the Castle show of the year?
WWE’s Clash was its best PPV (or premium live event depending on who you speak to) in years.
For as long as this column has been running, we have looked at the importance of crowds at shows and look no further than the Clash event last Saturday afternoon.
The crowd was reminiscent of the Monday Night Raw crowds the night after WrestleMania each year, which ironically, usually has more international fans than American fans.
Considering Clash took place in Cardiff, Wales, it was no surprise the crowd was on fire most of the night.
From trying to distract Bayley in the six-women tag opener by serenading her with “Hey Bayley” through the classic main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the crowd ate off the matches while the performers fed off the crowd’s energy.
While it may not be looked at as a classic to some, the Intercontinental title match between Gunther and Sheamus was a physical masterpiece from the start, and it may have been even better than the Reigns and McIntyre main event.
Look no further than the standing ovation Sheamus received after the match from the 62,000-plus crowd despite falling in defeat.
In terms of standing ovations following a defeat, it rivals Shawm Michaels’ after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Ric Flair’s after losing to Michaels at Mania XXIV two years prior and Chris Benoit’s after losing to Kurt Angle at the 2003 Royal Rumble.
Reigns retained his undisputed Universal championship against McIntyre, and boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was involved as well by knocking out Austin Theory before Theory could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
Had Clash taken place at most American venues, it is unlikely the crowd would have resembled anything like we witnessed last Saturday.
Then again, had that specific card been a WrestleMania, it may be considered one of the best PPVs in history.
Regardless, it was the right show at the right time with the right storytelling at the right venue.
If you haven’t seen the show yet, don’t believe WWEs hype about the show. Believe the hype from everyone who has already seen it, whether live or on Peacock.
NXT and NXT UK merge titles
On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 4, NXT UK officially closed its doors at Worlds Collide in a solid effort by the performers in the five matches.
Bron Breakker unified the two heavyweight titles and is without a doubt the face of NXT.
AEWs mess
To say AEW has backstage drama coming out of All Out on Sept. 4 is an understatement.
Tony Khan really needs to take a look in the mirror and rein in some egos before his three-year old promotion blows up in his face.
C. M. Punk regained the AEW championship from Jon Moxley in the main event, but it was what happened after the show that had everyone talking, and then several people suspended.
At the media call after the show, Punk went off on several guys behind the scenes, including The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
After Punk returned to his private locker room, the Bucks and Omega went in, and a fight ensued.
All involved parties, including others who work behind the scenes, have been suspended by Khan with Punk (heavyweight) and the Bucks and Omega (Trios) being stripped of their respective titles.
We will look at this situation more next week.
More WWE on A&E
The WWE block finished up Sept. 4 on A&E, but more Biography shows and Hidden Treasure shows will debut before the end of the year.
McAfee’s WWE hiatus
As some may have seen Saturday, Pat McAfee is now a full-time member of College GameDay on ESPN.
Because of this, he is taking a sabbatical from WWE until the college football season is over.
This Week in History…
In 1973, Mr. Fuji and Professor Toru Tanaka defeated Tony Garea and Haystacks Calhoun to win the WWWF tag titles.
In 1995, WCW Monday Nitro defeated WWFs Monday Night Raw in the ratings in the first-ever head-to-head competition.
This week’s question
Do you think WWE will be sold in the near future? Shane, Elizabeth.
It is a very distinct possibility, and I would guess an entertainment conglomerate would have to be the front runner.
Whether it be Comcast, Amazon or some other entity looking for live content, if the price were to be right, then yes, I could see WWE getting sold.
