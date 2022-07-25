CARMICHAELS — Chuck Gasti had himself quite a game last Thursday night, driving in eight runs to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League season-ending victory against visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
The victory lifted the Copperheads into a tie with Oakland (Md.) and Cumberland (Md.) at 11-7. After tiebreakers, Oakland was the second seed in the playoffs with Carmichaels third and Cumberland fourth. M&R Transit was the top seed after it won the regular-season title.
Carmichaels entered the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and secured victories in seven of its last 10 games.
“Other than those two terrible nights against Oakland, we’ve been playing solid,” said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. “I’m really happy where we are.”
Gasti had no recollection of an 8-RBI game in his long, illustrious high school, college and county league career. He finished with four two-RBI hits to tie a team record set back in 1985.
“Every single run came through him. He did all the damage,” Mitch’s Bail Bonds player/manager Anthony Dellapenna said of Gasti.
“Chuck is a veteran player. He’s an elite player in the league and has had a huge payoff for us,” praised Krause.
Gasti’s first run-scoring hit came in the bottom of the first inning with bases-loaded double. The third run scored on a throwing error.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds starting pitcher Anthony Dellapenna, with the help of a his defense, held the Copperheads scoreless in the second inning. Winning pitcher Brandon Robaugh tried to stretch a single into a double to start the inning, but Robaugh overslid the bag and shortstop Colby Simmons was able to apply the tag from Vince Dellapenna’s throw for the out.
Gasti came through with another two-run double in the bottom of the third inning after Noah Mildren opened the inning with an infield single and Matthew Robaugh singled.
The runners held on Sadler’s fly out to center field, then Gasti came through with a double to left-center field.
Anthony Dellapenna held the Copperheads scoreless in the fourth inning, despite singles from Brandon Robaugh and Nick Pegg.
Gasti was at it again in the fifth inning with a two-run single.
Matthew Robaugh opened with a single and stole second. He moved to third on Sadler’s single. Sadler advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Gasti came through with the bases-clearing single.
Gasti’s last hit invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pinch-hitter Joe Pacconi walked to start the inning and Andy Manion walked with one out. Matthew Robaugh was caught looking for the second out.
Sadler’s sharp line drive was mishandled and Pacconi scored. Gasti again cleared the bases with a game-ending single.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds had several solid opportunities to bring runs home, but starting pitcher Brandon Robaugh and the Copperheads escaped each time.
Aiden Ochs opened the game with a walk and Noah Hansen was safe on an error with one out. However, Robaugh buckled down with strikeout and infield ground out.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds stranded runners at first and second with one out in the top of the third inning, and had a grand opportunity to get back into the game in the fifth inning.
Vince Dellapenna walked to start the inning and Ochs was hit by a pitch. Colby Simmons followed with a fly ball into left-center field that dropped between the left and center fielders.
Indecision on whether the ball was going to get caught led to a double play when the two runners were both involved in rundowns that led to outs.
Still, the visitors kept applying the pressure with Hansen’s single, but both runners were stranded on a fly ball out.
Steven Graebe made sure there wouldn’t be any rallies in the sixth inning by striking out the side.
Brandon Robaugh and Graebe combined on a three-hitter. Robaugh and Graebe both had three strikeouts.
Anthony Dellapenna was scraping for players in the season finale, leading to him to press his father into service. Vince Dellapenna managed the Fayette Raiders last season. Remnants of the Fayette Raiders and Mitch’s Bail Bonds rosters, plus a couple new additions, became the 2022 squad.
“We threw what we could out there. It was a struggle getting guys here for the last game, being out of (the playoffs),” said Anthony Dellapenna. “The last guy bails out at 4:30. Pops didn’t know he was playing until he got here.
“I thank Dickie for letting him play.”
Mitch’s Bail Bonds finished 8-10.
“The season had its ups and downs. It was fun to be able to compete more than in recent years,” said Anthony Dellapenna. “I’m looking forward to next year. Hopefully, we get a better squad next year and compete.”
Carmichaels 8, Cumberland 0 -- Carmichaels had quite an eventful 24 hours from the evening of July 19 through the night of July 20 as the Copperheads turned their Fayette County Baseball League postseason fortunes around with a pair of victories.
Shane Clunan’s performance on the mound, coupled with home runs by Jimmy Sadler and Drake Long, powered Carmichaels to an 8-0 victory over visiting Cumberland (Md.).
The Copperheads entered the final week of the regular season at 8-7 after back-to-back losses to Oakland (Md.) by a combined score of 24-1.
Dickie Krause’s squad responded with wins against Mill Run and the Orioles to improve to 10-7.
“We had a real bad week last week after getting totally handled Thursday and Friday (by Oakland),” said Krause. “We had a conversation and told them to flush it out and start over this week.
“We had to get a reset. Nothing was going right.”
Carmichaels had a tenuous hold on the game despite Clunan’s stellar performance until Drake Long blasted a grand slam over left field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“That’s our fault. We have to hit better in the clutch,” said Krause.
The Copperheads bolted into the lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Matthew Robaugh was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. Jimmy Sadler took care of the rest when he lofted a Dave Rinehart pitch over the right-center field fence for a two-run home run.
Sadler scored the third run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. He opened the inning with a walk and stole second. Chuck Gasti walked, but Long flew out to first base.
Braden Robaugh followed with a run-scoring single. Rinehart ended the threat with a 4-6-3 double play.
The Copperheads added to their lead with a run in the fourth inning.
Jacob Fordyce walked to start the inning. Nick Pegg hustled down the line on a bunt for a single, moving courtesy runner Jacob Rush to second base. A ground ball to first base moved the runners ahead a base.
Matthew Robaugh’s fly ball to left field scored Rush.
Clunan’s first start of the season was a memorable one. The right-hander had a no-hitter through three innings and allowed just two baserunners over that span.
He struck out seven in the first three innings, including four in a row looking from the second into the third inning. Clunan struck out 10 and walked only one.
“My curve ball,” Clunan said of his go-to pitch. “I wanted them to chase it and was throwing it for a strike.
“I came here to help. My friend Manny (Stitch) asked me.”
Mason Heyne broke up the no-hitter with a hustling double with two outs — made on diving plays by Long and Chuck Gasti — in the top of the fourth inning with the Copperheads leading 3-0. Heyne was stranded on a fly out to center field.
Malaki Webb doubled with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, but Clunan ended the threat with a strikeout.
Back-to-back infield singles and a pair of stolen bases gave the Orioles runners at second and third with no outs, but Clunan buckled down with a fly out to first base, a strikeout and a fly ball to center field from Heyne.
“I pitch with the mindset don’t give up any runs,” said Clunan. “I wanted to challenge myself. I got their best hitter (Heyne). I’m happy about that.”
No such drama in the top of the seventh inning after Clunan retired the side in order, the final two by strikeouts.
Rinehart was pressed into service as the starting pitcher and went the distance. He allowed seven hits, walked seven, hit two batters and had no strikeouts.
“I knew about 3 p.m.,” Rinehart said of when he discovered he’d be the starting pitcher. “I didn’t want to use our guys because of the playoffs Sunday.”
The Orioles also had their chances with six runners stranded.
“We just kept hitting hard ball at them. Sometimes, that’s how it goes. They fell in for us yesterday (against M&R Transit),” said Rinehart.
Rinehart wouldn’t mind an all-Maryland semifinal.
“We love playing Oakland. It’s a great rivalry game,” added Rinehart.
Carmichaels 3, Mill Run 1 -- Carmichaels had to win one of its final three games to secure a Fayette County Baseball League playoff berth, and the Copperheads did just that on July 19 with a 3-1 victory at Mill Run.
The victory clinched fourth place for the Copperheads (9-7) and eliminated Mitch’s Bail Bonds from playoff contention.
Joe Sabolek went the distance for Carmichaels, allowing one earned run on five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Copperheads’ Chuck Gasti drove in two runs, had one hit, scored a run and was hit by a pitch twice. Drake Long finished with two hits and one run scored. Manny Stitch also had two hits and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.