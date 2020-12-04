Adena Rugola wasn’t sure if she’d be able to golf this fall after shoulder surgery over the winter, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding whether matches would be even played given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Uniontown junior was ready to play when the golf season was given the greenlight and her steady play throughout the entire season earned her repeat honors as the Herald-Standard Player of the Year.
Rugola led the Red Raiders to an undefeated Section 2-AAA title with Uniontown’s return to Class AAA action this fall and a semifinal berth into the WPIAL team playoffs. She posted a team-low 81 in the team semifinals as the Red Raiders placed seventh with a team score of 478.
Rugola was the medalist in the Section 2-AAA qualifier at Scenic Valley with a 2-over 74 and tied for 13th with 95 in the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship at Oakmont Country Club.
She tied for third in the county golf championship and successfully defended her girls title with a 77 at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Also earning first-team honors is Carmichaels senior Remmey Lohr. Lohr was unable to repeat her magical junior season through the boys championship, finishing seventh (and first alternate) in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Championship with 98.
She joined forces with her younger brother Liam to lead the Mikes to another Section 2-AA title and a third-place finish in the district championship. Lohr shot 84 at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the team semifinals and rebounded from a 13 early in the finals at Cedarbrook Golf Course to shoot 92.
Laurel Highlands junior Megan Joyce was a steady influence on a young Mustangs golf squad.
Joyce tied with Rugola for 13th place in the WPIAL finals at Oakmont, qualifying with an 85 at Murrysville Golf Club. She earned All-County honors again after placing in seventh place — and second to Rugola among girls — with 78.
Connellsville junior Madison Kinneer also capped her season by advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA championship at Oakmont. The left-hander finished in 30th place with 106 after securing a berth from the Section 3-AAA qualifier with 87.
Kinneer also played goaltender for the Lady Falcons soccer team, not allowing a goal in an undefeated section-winning regular season.
Geibel Catholic sophomore Claire Konieczny was the only local girl to advance to the PIAA Championships after finished sixth in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Allegheny Country Club with a score of 95.
She flirted with a top-10 finish for most of the tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, but the sophomore settled into a two-way tie for 11th place. Konieczny, playing in her first state final, started on the back nine with 8-over 44. She played her back nine in 6-over 42 for an 18-hole total of 14-over 86.
Along with her older sister Caroline, Konieczny led the Lady Gators to a second-place finish in Section 1-AA to qualify for the WPIAL team championships in the team’s second year of existence. Konieczny was team medalist with an 87 in the district final as the Lady Gators placed second by a one-stroke difference (419-420) over Central Valley.
Konienczny also played her way to a spot on the FCCA girls team by finishing fifth among the female golfers with a 99.
Caroline Konieczny also earned a spot on the girls team for her play this fall. She shot 88 to tie for third to earn girls All-County honors, and shot 94 in the WPIAL finals.
Caroline Konieczny and Lohr were also selected as their school’s homecoming queen.
Geibel Catholic’s Brian Konieczny earns Coach of the Year honors for leading a young team in just its second year of existence to the district silver medal.
Elizabeth Forward’s Meagan Lewonas, Uniontown’s Maddie Myers and Albert Gallatin’s Paige Metts earn honorable-mention honors. Myers tied with Caroline Konieczny for third place and All-County girls honors.
Special recognition goes to Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan and Ella Zambruno, from Bullskin Twp., and Ruffsdale’s Izabela Aigner for their play this season.
Meghan Zambruno won the Class AA silver medal, with twin sister Ella third and Aigner fifth. The trio led the Lady Centurions to another WPIAL Class AA team title.
Meghan Zambruno made the PIAA championship medals stand after finishing fifth with 8-over 80. Ella finished tied for ninth with 11-over 83 and Aigner was tied for 11th at 14-over 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.