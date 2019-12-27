Carmichaels boys and girls basketball teams are part of an eight-team field that will participate in the 2019 King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament starting tonight.
For the second year in a row there will be a girls bracket to go along with the boys bracket.
The tournament tips off today with Waynesburg Central (2-4) playing the Lady Mikes (2-6) at 2:30 p.m.
The first boys game follows at 4 p.m. with Beth-Center (4-2) taking on Mapletown (0-5).
The third game pits Geibel Catholic (0-5) against Frazier (1-6) in the second girls matchup.
The Mikes (2-4) play Geibel Catholic (4-1) in the night’s finale at 7 p.m.
Play continues Saturday with the Waynesburg Central-Carmichaels loser meeting the Geibel Catholic-Frazier loser at 2:30 p.m. in the girls consolation game.
The Beth-Center-Mapletown loser plays the Geibel Catholic-Carmichaels loser in the boys consolation game at 4 p.m.
The first championship game will have the Waynesburg Central-Carmichaels winner vs. the Geibel Catholic-Frazier winner at 5:30 p.m. in the girls final.
The boys championship game caps off the night with the Beth-Center-Mapletown winner clashing with the Geibel Catholic-Carmichaels winner at 7 p.m.
