The Carmichaels Copperheads pulled away with six runs in the top of the seventh inning for an 11-5 victory at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action on June 30.
The runs were needed because Mill Run (2-9) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Gavin Pratt struck 12 in the victory and contributed a double and single on offense. Nick Ricco and Drake Long also doubled for the Copperheads (6-4).
Cole Shearer took the loss with two strikeouts. He paced the offense with two singles and three RBI. Gabe Kemp picked up an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
