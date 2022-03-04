On Feb. 24 word broke that Cesaro’s deal with WWE had expired and that he and WWE shut down negotiations on a new deal.
If this is true, Cesaro would not have a 90-day no-compete clause with WWE and could show up immediately with any other promotion.
With the way AEW has been signing talent away from WWE, getting Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) under contract would be huge.
He is without a doubt one of the most underused talents in WWE history and should have been a multi-time WWE or Universal champion by now.
Then again, maybe this is all part of a storyline and WWE and Cesaro quietly signed a new deal?
If not, don’t be surprised to see him show up on Dynamite Wednesday night.
Edge’s open challenge
There aren’t many dream matches left in WWE, but one could be coming to fruition shortly.
On Raw this past Monday, Feb. 21, Edge laid out an open challenge for WrestleMania in a tremendous promo, and did you notice one of the words he used? Phenomenal.
It was announced this week that AJ Styles signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, and if WWE does not run with an Edge vs. Styles match, then shame on them.
Edge has had quite the body of work at Manias over his career, and if this match happens, this match will be added to the lengthy listed of classic matches at the “Granddaddy of Them All.”
Mania main events set
Speaking of Mania, WWE announced last week that Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will main event Night One of Mania while the Title v. Title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will main event Day Two.
WWE, AEW in Pittsburgh
WWE returns to PPG Paints Arena on Monday, March 28. It is the last Raw before WrestleMania.
AEW is back in town on Wednesday, April 20, at the Petersen Events Center for Dynamite.
Tickets for both shows are now on sale.
Hardy to AEW?
A video leaked Thursday of Jeff Hardy talking about his excitement of heading to AEW, but the video was pulled down.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet to @BillHughes_III.
