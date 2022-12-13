AVELLA -- No one can accuse West Greene boys basketball coach Jim Romanus of padding his schedule with easy games.
The Class 1A Pioneers were sitting at 1-4 after Monday's 64-55 loss to Class 3A McGuffey. Of the five games West Greene had played only one came against a fellow 1A squad.
The Pioneers opened the season at Falcon Fest in Brownsville and lost to Class 4A Albert Gallatin, 87-31, and the host Falcons, a Class 3A team, 68-35.
After finally getting a chance to play a team in their own classification, West Greene earned a 54-51 win at Avella. The Pioneers went back up against the bigger schools again in their next two games, falling to Class 2A Frazier, 44-37, and then the Highlanders.
In fact, six of West Greene's first seven games are against teams in higher classifications before it opens Section 2-A play at California on Jan. 3.
That's nothing new for Romanus and his Pioneers.
Last year West Greene finished third with a 5-5 section mark and played in the postseason for a school-record seventh consecutive year. But the Pioneers were just 2-10 in non-section games, all against teams in higher classifications.
In the win over the Eagles, Lane Allison scored a game-high 21 points and the Pioneers recovered after letting a nine-point halftime lead slip away.
"It's very good to get a win because we weren't competitive at all in the Brownsville tournament," Romanus said. "I know AG is good and Brownsville is good but still I thought we could've executed better in those games and we didn't.
"I told our kids going in that Avella plays extremely aggressive, they're really handsy in terms of pass deflections and we would have to be cognizant of that. They play really good defense. I thought we did OK in dealing with that."
The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter but West Greene turned up the defense in the second quarter and surged to a 27-15 lead before a free throw by Braden Fuller and a basket off a rebound by Colton Burchianti got Avella within nine at intermission.
"We were pressuring the ball and double-teaming whenever we could, moving up in the passing lanes," Romanus said. "Lane and Patrick (Durbin) are lanky and they love to play defense."
Avella scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, including six by Ryan Marker, to take a 30-27 lead. The Pioneers regrouped after a timeout by Romanus and answered with a 10-point run and never trailed again. Eight of those points were by Allison.
"I told them we were taking too many jump shots and we were getting lazy on defense," Romanus said. "Fortunately, we did step it up. It was nice to see the extra kids that we didn't have for Brownsville contribute. Nathan Reed played well defensively as did Darren Knight, who's a freshman."
West Greene took a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Westley Burchianti, the Eagles' top scorer going into the game, was hampered by foul trouble most of the night and was held to eight points before fouling out with 7:03 left.
The Pioneers stayed in control and seemed to have a comfortable eight-point lead with 44 seconds left. The Eagles made it interesting with late 3-pointers from Colton Burchianti and Eli Maidment to cut the margin to three but the Pioneers inbounded the ball deep to run out the clock.
"It was not a masterpiece but it was good enough to win," Romanus said. "We won this game because of turnovers. We didn't win it because our offensive set was better than theirs."
Durbin had 11 points and Parker Burns added nine for West Greene.
Bryce Light hit three 3-pointers in scoring 15 points for Avella which also got 10 points from Marker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
Romanus lauded Allison's performance.
"Lane's an excellent athlete and he's only going to get better," Romanus said. "My kids are extremely coachable."
On the other hand, West Greene's Ian Van Dyne was held scoreless in the first half and wound up with only six points.
"Ian was our MVP last year, our leading rebounder and scorer," Romanus said. "We've got to get him going somehow, someway."
"There's always something to work on, to improve on. We've got to look at the film, make adjustments and hopefully we get better."
