Have you noticed the shorter amounts of daylight and the cooler temperatures that have made their appearance across Southwestern Pennsylvania?
The last few weeks of September and so far in October have seen an abundance of rainy days and cooler than normal temperatures. The cooler days have allowed the production of chlorophyll to slow and this is beginning to allow for some color of our trees to appear.
It is by no means anywhere near the peak which will occur when Mother Nature puts on Her annual fall spectacular in late October and early November.
It may surprise some to know that the beautiful fall shades of red, orange, yellow and russet are in the leaves all summer but only begin to show as the cooler temperatures and diminishing sunlight halt the production of the green chlorophyll.
Early October is also a nice time to view the fall wildflowers that grace our fields and roadways. Especially vibrant are the colorful Goldenrods that seem to be everywhere, along with purple and lavender wild Asters.
While October is much cooler than September it is still one of our nicest months with lots of cool mornings and sunny bright afternoons. Perfect for a ride through our mountains or along one of our many rural roads to get a peek at what nature is up to.
Temperatures in October average 71 and 48 on the first day and 61 and 37 by month’s end. Records are 95 for the high and 16 for the morning low. While snow is rare we did have enough to cover roof tops and grassy area back on Oct. 3, 1974. Mountain areas had an inch or two from that early storm.
Most years we get a few flurries near the end of the month and sometime it’s well into November before we see snow. What we do see in October is our first frosty morning which usually occurs in the mountains in early October and in the lower elevation about mid-October and in the city around the end of the month. Sometimes it’s well into November before we see a real killing frost and freeze.
The latest frost was in 1994 when it held off until Nov. 11. The Halloween snow in 1993 saw light snow in Uniontown, two inches in Pittsburgh and nine inches at Chalk Hill and Farmington.
Rainfall is usually on the light side in October with the city averaging just shy of three inches for the month. As Hurricane Carol moved up through the Middle Atlantic States on Oct. 15, 1954, she dumped the most rain Uniontown ever recorded in a single day at 4.60 inches. Another Hurricane named Agnes in 1972 dumped 4.34 inches on the 23rd of June and caused widespread flooding throughout much of Pennsylvania.
On the first day of October we see the sun rise at 7:14 a.m. and set at 7:03, giving us 11.49 hours of daylight. By the end of the month we are down to 10 hours, 33 minutes with sunrise at 7:45 and sunset at 6:19 p.m.
Still plenty of daylight to get out and enjoy the beauty of our area and take in the Fall color show that will surely please as it does every year at this time.
With so much chaos in our world today Mother Nature’s show is always a crowd pleaser and will surely renew one’s spirit. Don’t forget to plan to stop in Ohiopyle for Buckwheats and sausage and stroll over and visit the falls or walk one of the many trails for a chance to be immersed in the blaze of fall.
The forecast for the next few weeks is for temperatures to be a bit on the cool side and rainfall about normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.