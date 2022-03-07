Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.