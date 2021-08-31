When John Cena made a surprising return at WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV in July, it created a buzz in the pro wrestling world.
However, that buzz was a whimper compared to what happened last Friday as CM Punk made his AEW debut on Rampage and last Saturday as both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar made their WWE returns.
Punk return was special
Fans knew for well over a month that CM Punk would return on Rampage last week, but everything about his AEW debut was darn near perfect.
As stated in this column a few weeks ago, there was a reason AEW booked the United Center in Chicago for the show, as the Windy City is Punk’s hometown.
As soon as Cult of Personality hit to start off Rampage, the roof of the United Center almost blew off.
The ovation Punk received, there were grown men shown in the crowd crying, was nothing short of amazing and something that will not be forgotten in the annals of pro wrestling history.
On that night, in that location, with the right person, magic was made.
Pro wrestling has felt stale, and forced to a point, by certain promotions for years but AEW knew what fans wanted and the promotion gave the fans what they wanted and more.
Next week, we will look at AEW’s brilliant move of booking several shows in Chicago over a couple of weeks.
If fans would have looked at AEW’s web page and saw all of the upcoming shows there, Punk’s return would have been even more obvious than it had already been.
Before moving off of Punk, his line last Wednesday on Dynamite while fans were chanting “Yes, Yes, Yes,” was priceless.
For those who don’t now, that phrase has been used in WWE by Daniel Bryan, who real name is Bryan Danielson.
Danielson is expected to make his AEW debut under his real name when the company makes its New York City debut.
“That is someone else’s schtick,” Punk said about the yes chant. “You will just have to be a little more patient.”
With that quick line, Punk made the NYC show even more of a big deal as he practically said that Danielson is debuting.
It will be another major coup for AEW as the promotion is listening to its fans and giving them what they want.
It had been a long time since there was a special feeling from something in the world of pro wrestling.
And apparently, another is on the way in a few weeks.
Becky Lynch’s confusing return
Heading into SummerSlam last Saturday, WWE officials knew that Sasha Banks would not be able to face Smackdown champion Bianca Belair.
Carmella was introduced as Belair’s challenger, but then Becky Lynch’s music hit which sent the crowd into a massive frenzy.
It was the second massive return in less than 24 hours, but then the air was sucked out of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Lynch challenged Belair for her Smackdown title and then sucker punched Belair, hit her with one move and pinned her to win the title in less than 30 seconds.
Just like that, Belair’s impressive run that began with a win over Banks for the title at WrestleMania, was over.
The crowd was shocked and while Lynch’s fans cheered, there was a “did that really just happen” feel to everything.
First off, when Lynch left after finding out she was pregnant after last year’s WrestleMania, she gave up the Raw title. Storyline-wise, what gave her the right to challenge for the Smackdown title?
Had Banks been cleared to wrestle, Lynch wasn’t going to return until October.
If that was the case, why bring her back?
This column was turned in before Smackdown aired live Friday, but the word I received from inside the company said Lynch would be positioned as a “villain” moving forward.
WWE dropped the ball with Lynch’s return.
Sure, have her come back at SummerSlam, but she was WWE’s most popular performer when she took time off last year.
Now WWE is going in a different direction?
For everything AEW did right with Punk, WWE did wrong with Lynch, if she is indeed turning.
Lesnar lays out Reigns
After Roman Reigns retained the Universal championship against John Cena, Brock Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 36 as he laid Reigns out.
The dynamic moving forward, and again, this was written before Smackdown Friday night, the dynamic will be Paul Heyman in the middle of his current client (Reigns) and his money maker (Lesnar).
How long will WWE play out until the pair have their first match?
Will they face off at the Saudi Arabis show in October?
Cole done with WWE?
Adam Cole's WWE contract is up and his appearance at TakeOver last Sunday may be his last show for the company.
Will he head to AEW where his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker is one of its major stars?
AEW All Out in theatres
WWE aired SummerSlam last weekend in movie theatres. Now AEW is doing the same as this Sunday's All Out will air in some theatres.
For more information, go to www.joehandpromotions.com.
This Day in History, Aug. 29
In 1990, NWA world champion Sting defeated The Black Scorpion at Clash of the Champions XII. After the match, another Scorpion came out on stage to set up a feud that would last until Starrcade that December when the Scorpion would be unmasked and revealed as Ric Flair.
In 1991 at Clash of the Champion XVI, Steve Austin retained the WCW TV title against Tom Zenk and the team of Arn Anderson and Larry Zbysko won the vacant tag titles..
This week’s question
Will Brock Lesnar now be a good guy? Tim from Charleroi.
Without seeing Smackdown Friday, Lesnar is supposed to be a good guy moving forward.
If so, it will be the first time since the early 2000s that Lesnar will be a good guy.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.