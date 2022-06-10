Coach Encapera’s Baseball Camps, headed by Penn State Fayette baseball head coach and Fayette County Baseball League president Ryan Encapera, will be held at three locations this summer.
The camps will focus on Baseball Instruction of Fundamentals and team play. All camps run from 9 a.m. until 12 noon for three days. Mon Valley Camp for ages 6-14 will be held at John DiVirgilio Complex in Belle Vernon on June 20-22. Greene County Camp for ages 6-12 will be held at King Coal Ball Fields in Carmichaels on July 11-13.
The registration fee is $100 per camper and a camp T-shirt is included. Register at www.coachencaperabaseballcamps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.