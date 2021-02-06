PERRYOPOLIS -- Frazier put up 33 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to close out an 82-54 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Section 4-AA action.
The Commodores' start matched their impressive finish by running out to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes of the first quarter.
Jefferson-Morgan coach Dennis Garrett called a timeout and his squad responded by clawing back into the game after Joshua Wise scored the Rockets' first basket at 2:44. The visitors actually outscored the Commodores in the final four minutes of the opening quarter, 10-4.
However, the Rockets (3-5, 5-7) were unable to maintain their momentum and focus, as Frazier regrouped and pulled out to a 35-24 halftime lead.
"You have to play team ball. It takes everyone," said Garrett. "Unforced errors, but their all unforced. That's been our results.
"We got back to 11 and it was downhill from there."
Garrett continued the thought, adding, "We played team ball (winning four of the past five games). Everyone contributed. These guys have to do it all the time. That's consistency."
On the flip side, the Commodores maintained their poise and focus with a disciplined offense against the Rockets' zone defense and stout man-to-man defense.
"You know, Jefferson-Morgan coming back, they're not going to roll over and die," said Frazier coach Zach Keefer. "The whole year this team has been unselfish. They play as a team and you saw that tonight.
"The turning points were great stops, great defense and great shots."
Now, Keefer wants to see 32 minutes of the same effort.
"We have to put together four quarters of great basketball, especially in the playoffs," said Keefer.
Offensively, Keefer said of his team, "We work on (moving the ball against a zone defense) a lot. We see a lot of zone in this section. We look to exploit the vulnerable areas.
"We had great looks on kick-outs. They make the extra pass."
The Commodores (5-1, 8-3) extended their lead to 49-34 after three quarters and Owen Newcomer's sharp-eyed shooting took over in the fourth quarter.
Newcomer benefited from the extra pass mentioned by Keefer to score 18 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. Newcomer hit eight 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter.
The Commodores' Luke Santo slashed his way through the lane to score 15 points. Colton Arison finished with 12 points, and Chase Hazelbaker pulled down 13 rebounds and benefited from sharp passing to score eight points in the paint.
The Rockets' Tahjere Jacobs finished with 22 points, but was hounded by Santo throughout the game. Colt Fowler added 16.
"We build on defensive pressure and intensity. We play defense first. Transition basketball takes the heart out of an opponent," commended Keefer. "Our sense of urgency was there and we made the plays.
