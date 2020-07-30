Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.