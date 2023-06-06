Carmichael regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to open its FCBL schedule on June 1 with a 10-5 win against visiting Mill Run.
Drake Long’s two-out, two-run single was the big hit in the four-run rally. The home team added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Copperheads scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Mill Run tied the game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning with Tanner Orndorff’s two-run double the key hit in the rally.
Carmichaels tied the game with a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Gavin Pratt pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks. Pratt also doubled.
The Copperheads’ Seth Burgdolt finished with two doubles. Noah Mildren also doubled, and Jimmy Sadler had a triple and two RBI.
M&R Transit 12, Bud Murphy’s 1 — The defending champions only needed five innings for a FCBL home victory.
M&R Transit (2-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, three each in the second and third innings, and two more in the fourth inning.
Bud Murphy’s scored its lone run in the top of the second inning.
Jace Cappellini started and went three innings for the win. He had two walks and no strikeouts. Justin Brestensky pitched the final two innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
M&R Transit’s Santino Marra finished with a double, single and three runs scored. Willie Palmer had a double and single, as did Brestensky. Kaleb Scott also had a double. Cappellini added a pair of singles.
