Jorge Palmas tossed a three-hitter and Mitch's Bail Bonds scratched out a pair of runs for a 2-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels on Monday.
Mitch's Bail Bonds improved to 5-8 with two games remaining. Mitch's Bail Bonds will travel to Mill Run when the FCBL semifinals begin.
The Copperheads were in third place with an 8-4 record, trailing Masontown by one game in the loss column with three games remaining in the season.
Palmas went the distance for the victory with two walks and five strikeouts.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored single runs in the bottom of the first and third innings.
Aaron Previsky started the first inning rally with a single and stolen base, and then scored on Ethan Coddington's single.
Previsky also keyed the third-inning rally with a walk and stolen base. He scored on a mishandled ball hit by Isaac Echard.
Carmichaels stranded runners at first and second in the top of the third, fifth and sixth innings.
