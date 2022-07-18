Cably King faced one batter over the minimum to pitch the Oakland Oaks to a key five-inning 10-5 home victory over the visiting Copperheads in Fayette County Baseball League action last Friday.
King allowed a single to Drake Long and walked Chuck Gasti in 15 official at-bats. He struck out eight.
Oakland scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and the lead ballooned to 9-0 in the third inning. The home team invoked the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Quietin Smith had a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in five for the Oaks. Cole Parker finished with two hits and scored two runs. Chris Green had three singles, and Darrick Broadwater and Clay Maholic both finished with two singles.
Carmichaels has home games remaining with Mitch’s Bail Bonds (Monday) and Cumberland (Wednesday), and a road game at Mill Run on Tuesday.
Monday, July 11
Carmichaels 8, ARH Sports Shop 0 — Gavin Pratt pitched over five innings of shutout ball and Carmichaels pieced together nine hits for a Fayette County Baseball League victagainst visiting ARH Sport Shop.
Pratt (2-0) tossed 5.1 scoring innings on three hits and four walks. He struck out 13.
Drake Long paced the Copperheads (8-5) with two singles and three RBI. Nate McCusker also had a pair of singles with two RBI. Adam Simon belted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Emmanuel Stitch doubled.
Garrit Woodburn took the loss for ARH Sport Shop (2-11).
