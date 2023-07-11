Copperheads hold off Mitch's Bail Bonds For the Greene County Messenger Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carmichaels put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-5 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds at Redstone Park on July 5.The Copperheads (7-3) trailed the home team after two innings, 2-0, but tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning.The Copperheads scored two more run in the top of the fifth inning with the tie-breaking run coming home on Nick Ricco’s single. Ricco also had a run-scoring single in the five-run seventh inning.Mitch’s Bail Bonds (5-5) rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with three runs. Joe Sabolek (2-1) started and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.Joe Chambers secured the final two outs for the save. He walked two and struck out one.Hunter Hamilton had a pair of doubles for Carmichaels.Anthony Dellapenna finished with two singles for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Matt Bamford took the loss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
