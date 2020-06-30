MASONTOWN — Chuck Gasti broke open a close game with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning as the Carmichaels Copperheads opened the defense of their Fayette County Baseball League title Sunday night with a 6-2 win over Masontown at German-Masontown Park.
Joel Spishock walked with two outs to bring Gasti to the plate. Gasti turned on a Darion Palmer pitched and launched the ball over the left field fence to give the visitors a 5-2 lead.
The teams needed an inning or two to settle in after the delayed start to the season.
Masontown starting pitcher Palmer had two walks, a hit-batsman and a balk, but didn’t allow the Copperheads on the board early when he got Brent Bonadio swinging to end the threat.
Masontown, the new team in the FCBL this summer, scored two runs in its first at-bat without a hit.
An infield error was followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases for Masontown with one out. Cory Kahle, a left-handed batter, smacked a sharp ground ball down the third base line. Gasti knocked the ball down and when he righted himself, stepped on third for the first out as Willie Palmer raced home with the game’s first run.
Ken Ryan followed with a ground ball to second, but the throw to second base was late and off line. The resulting rundown allowed Zach Uhazie to score before the third out was recorded.
“Defensively, the first run could’ve been saved if we go home. Chuck made a nice play and decided to get the out at third,” said Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause.
Masontown’s defense faltered in the top of the second inning and it led to three Carmichaels runs.
Hunter Robinson was safe on an infield error to open the inning. He moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a ground ball to second. He sprinted home when Darrren Krause’s ground ball was mishandled.
Brock Bonadio kept the inning moving with a single to right field, moving Krause to third. The extra base paid dividends when Krause scored on Brody Bonadio’s sacrifice fly.
Joel Spishock walked and Gasti followed with a run-scoring single for a 3-2 lead.
“We’re very young. We had one bad inning with three errors. When you play a quality team, that costs you,” said Masontown coach John Palmer.
The home team looked to respond after Gasti’s home run, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Michael Coll singled with one out off winning pitcher Nate Torbich. He induced a fly ball to left field for the second out, but Austin Bergman kept the inning alive with a single. Steven Edenfield’s single loaded the bases, but Torbich ended the threat with a fly ball to left field.
“We stranded guys on base. That stung a little bit,” said John Palmer, whose squad left nine runners on base.
Masontown threatened again in the bottom of the sixth inning as the skies darkened and a light rain began to fall, but stranded two more runners.
Isaiah Glass, who relieved Torbich in the top of the fifth inning, struck out the first two batters. Colby Simmons singled and Austin Bergman doubled to give the home team runners at second and third.
Joe Sabolek came on and closed the threat with a strikeout, as the storm skirted around and the field averted any heavy rainfall.
Carmichaels scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Gasti hit the ball hard again for a double to open the inning. Brent Bonadio followed with a one-out infield single.
Masontown was an out away after a strikeout, but Pacconi slipped the ball through the infield to drive home Gasti.
The Copperhead veterans finished a combined 6-for-7 with four RBI and two runs scored.
“We’re actually a really young team. Chuck Gasti and Joe Pacconi, the veteran guys came through,” praised Dickie Krause.
Sabolek finished his stint on the mound as he started, with three strikeouts swinging to secure the win. Torbich allowed no earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts for the win.
“Our pitching plan went as we hoped. To Nate’s credit, he’s been throwing a lot of bullpen sessions. Glass did a good job. He’s new,” said Dickie Krause, adding, “That was the blueprint tonight.”
John Palmer told his squad to shake off the game in his post-game talk and get ready for Tuesday’s home game against the Fayette Raiders.
“We had the late start because of the coronavirus. I felt like the little time we had to get ready, we played well. I feel very confident with this team,” said Palmer.
Dickie Krause was impressed with the new team in the league.
“They’re going to have a nice team. They will be great for this league. They’ll be fine. I have a lot of respect for them,” praised Krause.
Krause was happy to be back on the diamond.
“This is awesome. Either way, it was a joy to be on the field and to come out with a win, it was exciting,” said Krause.
The Copperheads host Mitch’s Bail Bonds on Tuesday.
Mill Run at Mitch’s Bail Bonds — The rain that missed Masontown did not skirt around the league’s other Opening Day game in Charleroi with showers ending the Mill Run-Mitch’s Bail Bonds game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Millers had it rolling, taking an 8-0 lead backed by Jimmy Malone’s perfect game through three innings. The game will be rescheduled and replayed in its entirety.
