Carmichaels broke a close game open in the bottom of the third inning with two home runs for a 9-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory on July 13 against Bud Murphy’s.
The game was called after five innings because of weather.
Carmichaels improves to 9-4 and remains in the hunt for first place with M&R Transit (9-3) and Oakland (8-3). The Copperheads have games remaining with Oakland and M&R Transit.
Carmichaels scored single runs in each of the first two innings.
Joe Chambers’ two-run home run opened the gap, and Hunter Hamilton’s solo blast two batters later added to the advantage.
Bud Murphy’s (2-12) scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning. Carmichaels added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Drake Long (1-0) went the distance for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Nick Ricco, Brandon Robaugh, Noah Mildren and Luke Camden all doubled for the Copperheads. Hamilton and Robaugh both had two hits with eight different Copperheads finishing with at least one hit.
Trey Colville took the loss. He allowed eight runs (six earned), didn’t walk a batter and struck out two in three innings.
Tuesday, July 11
Carmichaels 5, M&R Transit 4 — Carmichaels rebounded from a loss to Mill Run with a Fayette County Baseball League victory in extra innings against M&R Transit at Hutchinson Field.
The Copperheads improve to 8-4 and pull to ½-game behind M&R Transit, who sits in first place at 8-3.
Carmichaels has home games with Bud Murphy’s on Thursday and Oakland (Md.) next Monday. The Copperheads also have a road game against M&R Transit.
Carmichaels scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning with two outs.
Gavin Pratt doubled with one out and moved to third on a ground out. Pratt scored when a ground ball hit by Noah Mildren was mishandled.
Drake Long followed with a single that moved Mildren to second base. Hunter Hamilton’s fly ball into short right field landed between defenders for a two-run single.
M&R Transit had one last shot in the bottom of the inning, also with two outs.
Justin Brestensky opened the inning with a single. Garrett Myers walked with one out and Santino Marra was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Tyler Sankovich singled home two runs with Marra stopping at second base.
Joe Chambers closed the threat in style, earning the save with back-to-back strikeouts.
Carmichaels scored in its first at-bat on Drake Long’s RBI single.
The home team tied the game in bottom of the third inning when Brestensky started the rally with a lead-off single and stolen base. He scored on Marra’s looping fly ball down the right field line.
M&R Transit moved into a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nate Zimcosky was safe on an error and scored on Jace Capellini’s single.
Carmichaels tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Luke Camden was safe on an error and came home on Pratt’s run-scoring single.
Forrest Havanis pitched the first seven innings for the win. He allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. Chambers picked up the save, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Brestensky went the distance in the loss. The left-hander allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Zimcosky doubled for M&R Transit.
