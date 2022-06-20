CARMICHAELS — Carmichaels scratched out a 4-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run on the night of June 14 despite stranding seven runners in scoring position.
The game was originally scheduled for Mill Run, but the Millers’ field was unplayable because of early morning rain showers.
The Copperheads (4-1) stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the first inning, the bases loaded in the second inning, and first and second in the bottom of the third inning.
“We’re not hitting with runners in scoring position,” lamented Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. “We’re good enough to get runners on, we should be good enough to get them in.
“We had a lot of soft, fly ball outs.”
Krause continued the thought, adding, “We have a couple guys right now that are real hot. We need to pick it up with those other guys.
“We definitely did a lot of good things. Offensively, we were too aggressive.”
Dylan Rush opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk and then stole second. He moved to third on Darren Krause’s ground out to first base.
Rush scored when Jimmy Sadler’s infield ground ball was mishandled. Sadler stole second and scored on Joel Spishock’s two-out single.
Spishock added a pair of insurance runs with a long home run over the left-center field fence with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“It’s an absolute joy to be around Joel Spishock. He’s really hitting the ball,” said Krause.
Dakota McWilliams took the loss in his first start of the season, giving way to Kole Koontz with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
McWilliams allowed three hits, walked three batters and struck out one. Both runs he allowed were unearned. Koontz allowed two unearned runs on two hits, including Spishock’s home run.
“It was the first time out for Dakota. When I visited the mound (in the third inning), he said ‘I’m wearing out.’ He did a whale of a job,” praised Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. “Both pitching performances were very good, except for the one ball (Spishock’s home run).”
While the Copperheads stranded nine runners, Mill Run was only able have seven batters reach base against Joe Sabolek and Drake Long.
Sabolek allowed three hits in four innings with no walks and five strikeouts for the win. Long pitched the final three innings for the save, giving up two hits, hit one batter, didn’t walk anyone and struck out one.
“We threw two good guys at them. Two good guys with contrasting styles,” said Krause. “I thought Joe looked great.”
Mill Run (1-3) scored first in the top of the second inning.
Cole Shearer opened the inning with a single and moved to third on Nolan Porterfield’s single. Marc Prinkey’s sacrifice bunt moved Porterfield to second base.
Teran Kemp lofted a fly ball to center field to score Shearer, but the throw to the infield was alertly cut off and fired to third to get Porterfield for an inning-ending double play after Shearer scored.
The Copperheads turned a double play in the bottom of the third inning.
Shearer started the top of the fifth inning when he was safe on an error and moved to second on Porterfield’s single. Prinkey sacrificed both runners ahead a base, but Long stranded the runners on a line out to shortstop and a ground out to second base on a nice defensive play by Adam Dukate.
Mill Run threatened one last time in the top of the seventh inning.
Cade Warrick singled with one out and Cole Shearer was hit by a pitch.
Sadler turned in a nifty play when Porterfield’s ground ball deflected off Long’s glove. Sadler’s off-balance throw was in time for the out on Porterfield.
Then, with runners on second and third, the Copperheads closed the game on a fly ball to first base.
“We’ve been struggling offensively,” said Orndorff. “We get a hit here, a hit there, but we can’t be productive.
“They’re not hard hit balls. It’s the early part of the season. I hope it turns around.”
