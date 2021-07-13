Carmichaels pulled away with four runs in the top of the fourth inning for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over ARH Industries on July 6.
ARH (2-5) tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, 1-1, and moved into the lead with a run in the second inning.
Carmichaels (6-1) regained the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.
The visitors added a solo run in the fifth inning.
Joe Sabolek started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with five walks and six strikeouts.
Chuck Gasti finished with a double and single for Carmichaels. Joel Spishock had two singles and walked three times. Ron Nopwasky and Jacob Fordyce both finished with two singles, and Alex Gesk doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.