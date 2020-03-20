Let me begin by saying I am not being the most optimistic human being when it comes to dealing with what has been dubbed the “new reality” brought about by the coronavirus.
First of all … this is not a “new reality.” The world will return to normalcy. Generations before my own had to deal with world wars, similar and sometimes more devastating illnesses (measles, small pox, polio, etc.) and daily threats of nuclear attack. All of those dire times in our history have been relegated to stories told by our elders and lessons taught to us in history and social studies classes.
The events of the past few weeks and the future weeks or months will be dealt the same fate.
However, despite my frustration with more and more of our freedoms being infringed upon in the name of public safety, I was struck by the realization that local sports fans were nearly deprived of some of this year’s greatest achievements. In a way, we were still lucky to witness some of the things that occurred in the world of Greene County sports.
The Waynesburg Central wrestling team nearly missed out on seeing the climax of one of the program’s greatest seasons in its long and illustrious history. Five Raiders would not have state medals hanging in their rooms, including the school’s newest state champion, Wyatt Henson.
We would have not gotten to see Mac Church avenge losses to both Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak and Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos. Church showed just how good he was by not only beating Kasak, who was ranked in the national top 10 heading into the match, but pinning him in 3:53. Then, after the now infamous third caution call in sudden victory that cost Church a possible shot at a state title, he totally controlled Repos in a 1-0 victory to take the bronze.
North Hills star Sam Hillegas went from shouting words of warning to Henson during the semifinals, to falling to the junior standout in a second straight match in the 138-pound championship tilt. The first such defeat denied Hillegas a fourth WPIAL title; the second ended his run at a third state crown.
Though it didn’t end in a state title, freshman Rocco Welsh sure looked the part of a champion after dominating the final two-plus periods of his gold medal match against Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps. After falling behind 5-0 early, Welsh totally controlled the Bucknell-bound senior and nearly completed what would have been a memorable comeback in a 7-6 contest.
Even a loss by junior Luca Augustine in the fifth-place bout at 160 pounds saw the junior physically control his opponent, only to end up on the wrong end of the final score.
These results, along with sophomore Cole Homet moving up the podium to fifth following his seventh-place showing as a freshman, should have the Raiders, who finished third at Hershey, at the top of everyone’s list in terms of favorites to take home state gold next year.
While the Raiders were busy in Hershey, the West Greene Pioneers girls basketball team traveled to Peters Township to face Kennedy Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament. Though they were unable to topple the Golden Eagles, the Pioneers proved they still belonged among the WPIAL and state’s elite programs.
And don’t expect them to leave that lofty spot any time soon.
With ZERO seniors on this year’s team, West Greene and head coach Jordan Watson have no plans to shrink into obscurity. The team that denied the Pioneers a district crown, the Rochester Rams, lose a pair of seniors, one of which is Jasmine Mack, who went for 15 points and 11 rebounds in the WPIAL title game.
Of all the aspects of our everyday life that we take for granted, perhaps none were hit harder than sports, whether it’s at the high school, college or pro levels. If you are like me and need that escape from real life every once in a while, I encourage you to look at other options to get that fix while the rest of the world fixes itself and we can finally get back to feeling normal again.
I encourage local high school fans to check out Greenesports.net’s fully loaded archives for some memorable audio from the past several years. Maybe hearing some of the guys’ calls from the five county schools will be enough to tide you over while we all ride this extremely stressful time period in our country out together.
Above all else … be good to one another.
