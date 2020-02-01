Austin Crouse calmly hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left in the game to lift West Greene to a 42-41 Section 2-A victory at Mapletown Friday night.
The victory, along with Jefferson-Morgan's loss to Geibel Catholic, secures a playoff berth for West Greene, the Pioneers' record-setting fifth in a row. West Greene improves to 6-4 in the section and 7-10 overall.
Landan Stevenson's layup with about 10 seconds remaining gave the Maples (1-10, 1-17) the lead at 41-40.
Mapletown was in front throughout the first half, taking a 14-9 lead in the first quarter and 22-16 halftime advantage.
The Pioneers sliced the deficit to 30-28 after three quarters and then secured the key section victory with a 14-11 edge in the fourth quarter.
Ben Jackson paced West Greene with 17 points.
Stevenson scored a game-high 19 points for the Maples. Matthew Atwood added 10.
Section 2-A
West Greene 9-7-12-14 -- 42
Mapletown 14-8-8-11 -- 41
West Greene: Ben Jackson 17. Mapletown: Landan Stevenson 19, Matthew Atwood 10. Records: West Greene (6-4, 7-10), Mapletown (1-10, 1-17).
