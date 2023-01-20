011523 squrrels feeder

A gray squirrel tries to devise a way to glean sunflower seed from a birdfeeder fitted with a makeshift squirrel-blocker, improvised from a castoff milk jug. (Photo by Ben Moyer)

 Ben Moyer

If you enjoy feeding birds in winter, you’re in vast company. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, about 59 million Americans feed birds for pleasure, spending about $3 billion each year on seed, and another billion on feeders. Chances are, though, if you live anywhere near a tree, you’re also feeding squirrels.

