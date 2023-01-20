If you enjoy feeding birds in winter, you’re in vast company. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, about 59 million Americans feed birds for pleasure, spending about $3 billion each year on seed, and another billion on feeders. Chances are, though, if you live anywhere near a tree, you’re also feeding squirrels.
And that can be okay. Squirrels are opportunistic foragers more than willing to accept a handout, and lots of people enjoy watching the antics of furry arboreal rodents as much as they do chickadees and cardinals. I know we do— to a point.
Not counting flying squirrels, three species of squirrels live around here — red, gray, and fox, with the gray squirrel most prone to “feeder-greed.”
Gray squirrels are not good at sharing — as if they should be. Once they discover a reliable source of birdseed, they’ll dominate the feeder, discouraging birds you hoped to attract from alighting for a snack.
While most birds make brief stops to snatch a seed, then fly off to ingest it or cache it, a squirrel stations itself on the feeder and gorges. At some point you realize, knowing that gray squirrels bear their first litter of the year in late winter, that your expensive black oil sunflower seed is just being converted into more squirrels.
On recent early mornings, I sat by the woodstove, sipping coffee and watching gray squirrels dominate the feeder that hangs from a spruce limb beside our deck. They’d scurry out the limb, then climb deftly down the twisted wire coat-hanger that supports the feeder by its looped cable. Once on the feeder, a squirrel would perch on its roof, bend over, select a seed, then remain in place while it hulled the seed and swallowed the good part.
Then it would repeat, endlessly.
Cardinals, finches, nuthatches, woodpeckers, and even jays would alight on the nearby branches, but none could summon the nerve to contest the squirrel for a seed. I even watched spats between squirrels when two vied for the same station atop the feeder roof. I resolved to do something — short of making squirrel potpie, a true delicacy (It’s currently squirrel season).
First, I tried to think of a way to devise some manner of shield or barrier that would prevent the squirrels from climbing down the coat-hanger to perch on the feeder. “It has to be something rigid and smooth,” I mused, “something that provides no purchase for a squirrel’s perfectly designed bark-grasping claws.” I considered trying to cut a sheet of aluminum stovepipe I have in my garage, then abandoned the plan. That’s a lot of work to stop a squirrel.
Then I searched online for “squirrel barriers.” All the results seemed difficult to adapt to my feeder or were downright alarming — “Wrap-around Squirrel Baffles, $114.99 for a pack of four.”
Stopping the squirrels was one of those around-home projects that you start with good intent but are easy to put off as the impediments mount. So, I gave up, not permanently; just until I “thought of something.”
A couple days later I hauled our recyclable bottles, cans, and paper down to the Fayette County recycling bin at Ohiopyle State Park. There are now nearly three dozen of these bins spread around the county. They offer a convenient way to keep the landscape clean and save landfill space. Congratulations to the county for providing this option.
Anyway, as I unloaded my haul, there it was in the bed of my truck — an empty gallon milk jug, smooth and rigid, with sloping shoulders that might discourage a squirrel.
I saved the jug from the bin, returned home, and recycled it a different way. I cut out the bottom, fitting the cut to the angle of my feeder’s roof. Then I fed the feeder’s looped cable up through the bottom of the jug and out the mouth, hooking that on the coat-hanger as before. The result was a cost-free, sloping, smooth, and rigid obstacle that sat squarely atop the squirrels’ favored feeding station.
The rest was pure fun. We watched as the squirrels tried to figure a way to climb down across the smooth plastic but with nowhere to sit and stuff themselves if they could. A couple times they lost their grip and fell to the lawn below. You could almost see the disbelief on their furry faces.
Meanwhile, the chickadees, titmice, woodpeckers, finches, cardinals, and jays all fed in turn, unchallenged by squirrels. And I didn’t need to refill the feeder with costly seed so often.
Eventually, just as I had earlier, the squirrels gave up, resorting to scrounging for hickory nuts they’d buried last fall in the forest. And they have another problem.
I’m still thinking about that squirrel potpie.
